MADISON — Wisconsin was awarded a $1 million statewide economic development planning grant Thursday from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to chart a path toward electric vehicle adoption in the state.
The grant, which is funded with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act is part of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda aimed at supporting economic recovery from the pandemic by boosting economic development, combating the climate crisis, and enhancing U.S. competitiveness.
In partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Administration submitted a winning proposal focused on analysis and planning to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and carbon reduction while fueling the development of Wisconsin’s EV and electric vehicle charging station manufacturing. This would include planning for electric vehicle charging stations, electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain opportunities, and end-use demand to accelerate the electrification of the transportation sector and all related technology and infrastructure in the state.
“In supporting a plan for electric vehicle charging stations that all Wisconsinites can use, this grant will allow us to plan for a greener and more sustainable future,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “We look forward to working with our partners across the state to develop a more resilient and equitable Wisconsin economy that is responsive to climate change challenges and ensures a strong pandemic recovery.”
“This is an investment that has the potential to build on our existing assets as a leader in advanced manufacturing, electric power generation and battery storage, and EV design, and catalyze growth of an exciting new industry,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO.
“More and more Wisconsin motorists and vehicle fleets are turning to electric vehicles,” said Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation secretary. “If Wisconsin is going to remain competitive, we need to develop the infrastructure to make and fuel electric vehicles, and this grant will help us do just that.”
The work funded by this grant will build on that of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, the State Lead by Example, and the ongoing efforts of WEDC, and WisDOT. It will also build on critical work by the Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, which is drafting a Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan with the input of industry, advocacy, government, and community leaders. Listening sessions for the Clean Energy Plan are currently being held virtually, including a session focused on transit and transportation scheduled for Tuesday.
