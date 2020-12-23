Watertown council members have decided to give one month to Watertown AMVETS Post 35 to sign a lease with the city so the group can continue using a storage facility at 722 O’Connell St. to house goods for its annual rummage sale.
“I’m kind of disappointed in the lack of reciprocity with the AMVETS,” Watertown Alderman Chris Ruetten said at the Dec. 15 common council meeting.
Ruetten said he spoke with Watertown City Attorney Rose Simon-Silva on the number of times she has reached out to the AMVETS to put together a lease.
“Since Aug. 31, she’s reached out twice by email with zero responses,” Ruetten said. “The whole intent when this whole process started in November 2019 was to give them a year to keep using the space and to find a new space to move.”
Ruetten said the city passed a resolution, but needed to go through a planned-unit-development process.
“There has been a lot of difficult work on the part of the zoning administrator and the city attorney,” Ruetten said, “because it seems like from what I’ve heard they’re not responsive…this is our city space and we want to use our city space.”
Simon-Silva said she didn’t want to characterize the AMVETS as “unresponsive” because there is not a sense of emergency here.
“There’s not really motivation to really change the status quo because the status quo is pretty nice,” she said. “They’re getting space for free. They don’t have to have insurance. There’s no set rules.”
Alderman Tom Pasch said the city needs a “commitment” from the AMVETS.
“I think it speaks to our ability to move forward and do so effectively and not just in a loose or vague willingness, but to come to a resolution,” Pasch said. “I think it’s clearly understood that what is can’t continue to be what will. I trust all parties to know that. The parties need to come to an agreement.”
Watertown Emily McFarland said the AMVETS have no lease as of right now nor have they ever had one.
Simon-Silva said a lease needs to be in place or the AMVETS will in be violation of city policy.
“No one wants to use the E (eviction) word,” she said. “I want it to work out. I can’t negotiate with someone who is not responsive to me.”
Pasch agreed.
“I want to do this diplomatically,” he said. “We have to find a resolution. They have to clearly understand this is it.”
McFarland said the issue has been ongoing for more than a year and a half.
“This has been a topic heavily tracked and attended by the (AMVETS) group for the last few months until we got to this juncture,” she said.
Ruetten made a motion to table the issue until Jan. 19. Alderman Eric Schmid gave it a second.
“I support tabling this, but I would like to see this resolved before Jan. 19,” Pasch said.
Simon-Silva said it first needs to go before the city’s Public Works Commission Jan. 12.
McFarland said a negotiated lease needs to be brought before the Public Works Commission and then to the council meeting Jan. 19.
“There’s been ample time,” Pasch said. “It’s got to be done. Enough is enough. A lease negotiation should not be this involved.”
In November 2019, Watertown Common Council members allowed AMVETS Post 35 to maintain its 1,640-square-foot space used within a city-storage facility.
With the AMVETS remaining in the space, there is still the issue of the equipment and storage space needed for the city itself. The city has many pieces of equipment that needs to be stored indoors during the winter and was only able to find space for one vehicle in another city building during the process, according to an October 2019 memo sent by McFarland. McFarland said due to the passing of the resolution, the city will now have to create space for these pieces of equipment or have the equipment suffer through outdoor storage, which will have an impact on the taxpayers.
The November 2019 decision came in a crowded council chambers as many members of the public came to either show support for or against the resolution. During the nearly hour-long public input session, council members heard from many different citizens. This included several citizens supporting statements for veterans and the AMVETS organization, with others asking the group to find another solution outside of the facility.
“It’s good to formalize an agreement I think and we can attach terms and conditions favorable to both parties,” Ruetten said at the time of the 2019 vote. “I think it’s important that we bump it down to one year. That gives the AMVETS a little fire under them to maybe go out and try to find another permanent house for their operations and the city, by all means, can absolutely help them with that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.