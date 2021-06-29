JEFFERSON — The Jefferson School Board Monday approved the hire of two new teachers, a physical education teacher to serve the middle and high school and a classroom teacher who will be sited at West Elementary School.
Jacob Marshall of Baraboo, who is coming into the physical education position, has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a major in physical education and adaptive physical education and a minor in health education.
He has five years of teaching experience, all in the Hillsboro schools, where he has taught PE, adaptive PE and health at the middle and high school level.
He is qualified to coach football, basketball and baseball and is willing to oversee the weight room. He is being recommended as the head boys basketball coach and weight room coordinator.
Marshall was recommended by the interview team due to his skills, knowledge in the field, commitment to student wellness and ability to build strong relationships with students, families and staff.
Gretchen Simon of Lake Mills was hired to teach second-grade at West Elementary School.
She has a bachelor’s degree for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a major in elementary education.
She has 11 years of teaching experience with Small World Preschool in Jefferson at the 4-year-old kindergarten level.
The interview team recommended her for the second-grade position due to her communication skills, creativity, compassion and ability to motivate students. She will be team-teaching in second-grade with Danyel Fountain, who served as her cooperating teacher 11 years ago at West Elementary School.
The board also approved the addition of two new math interventionist positions for the next school year, to serve at East and West elementary schools, using federal pandemic funding. These specialists will help address learning loss in students due to the disruptions the pandemic has caused in the past year and a half.
