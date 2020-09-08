MADISON — The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis inspired the Wisconsin Professional Police Association’s 24-point “Blueprint for Change” which, among other proposals calls for uniform statewide policies on use of force that would become state law. While the Watertown Police Department is not a member of the WPPA, it’s right in step with WPPA’s blueprint, which was released last week and laid out expectations for training in confrontation deescalation and in measured use of force.
“I would say our use of force and professional communication policies are excellent. They mirror the current curriculum and standards used at all police academies throughout the state. The policies are reviewed annually by all personnel,” said Watertown Police Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen.
He said the Watertown Police Department is accredited through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. Olsen said each year, officers within the Watertown Police Department need to demonstrate compliance in management of resistance and aggression.
“Specific areas include reporting whenever force is used, post use-of-force incident review and annual use-of-force analysis,” Olsen said. “The department is transparent, allowing members of outside agencies to inspect our records. We have demonstrated proficiency in this area without issue.”
Olsen said it is the policy of the Watertown Police Department that force will only be resorted to after officers reasonably believe it is necessary in their performance of legal duties.
“Deadly force will never be resorted to until an officer reasonably believes that a lesser degree of force would be insufficient to defend the life of the officer, the life of another, or, in limited situations, to apprehend a dangerous felon,” Olsen said. “Control of an individual through officer presence and/or verbal persuasion is the preferred alternative to the use of physical force alternatives, less-lethal weapons, and/or lethal force.”
This is what WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer wants to hear.
“In our plan, we tried to be very sensitive to the needs of the public and and law enforcement,” Palmer said. “We understand law enforcement is dynamic and always changing. We want to help be part of the solution.”
The WPPA document outlines proposals in four categories: training and standards, oversight and accountability, community engagement and innovation, and officer wellness.
According to a release, the initiative requires “collaboration, understanding, bipartisanship, community involvement, and, above all, action.”
It also encourages the expansion of community policing, which Palmer said is supported by polls conducted by the association despite recent calls to defund police. This makes the connection between the police and the public stronger.
“I think the public can be the judge for how active we are in the community,” Olsen said. “We try to post as much as we can about our activities on social media.”
Olsen said that when staffing allows, Watertown police will have at least one officer on beat or riding around on a bike.
“I would say that we have slowed down in the area of community policing, mostly due to COVID-19,” he said. “We hope to continue as time goes on. It is definitely one of the most important things a department can do.”
Olsen admitted a force of 40 officers can’t be everywhere in a city of roughly 24,000 people.
“We need to maintain positive working relationships with all in the city to partner together,” he said. “Like with training, it’s not that we are trying to shy away from community policing. There are only so many officers working at a time, which makes it difficult to be out engaging with the community in a positive way.”
Perhaps one of the most important points in the guide is the expansion of body-worn cameras for every police force in Wisconsin, which were not used in the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to Palmer.
“I think Kenosha is a perfect example of the problems you run into when officers don’t have that critical technology,” Palmer said.
Olsen said the Watertown Police Department requires that whenever an officer uses force at/or above a compliance hold (bending of the wrist) that a report be done, documenting everything that occurred leading up to, during and after the use of force, specifically, medical treatment.
“That report is reviewed by at least three officers who are certified through the state to teach use of force tactics,” Olsen said. “The review always includes reading the reports of all officers involved and watching squad and/or body cam video. The department keeps record of every use of force and compiles an end-of-year summary.”
He added all Watertown Police Department’s marked squad cars have the capability to record audio and video.
“All patrol officers are assigned a body camera,” Olsen said. “Policy requires that the officer record all law enforcement contacts.”
WPPA is Wisconsin’s largest law enforcement group with more than 10,000 members from 300 local affiliates. Palmer said he believes WPPA’s recent detailed plan on police reform is one of the first of its kind by any police group in the United States.
“It is okay and it is acceptable to support the cause for social justice, and, at the same time, support the very difficult and dangers jobs that law enforcement officers have to do,” Palmer said.
