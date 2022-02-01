JUNEAU — An ankle bracelet with GPS tracking helped authorities identify an alleged bank robber in Neosho last week.
Alan Schade, 43, of Columbus, was charged with robbery of a financial institution and three counts of bail jumping, all felonies. If convicted, he faces $130,000 in fines and 58 years in prison.
His cash bond was set at $250,000 in connection with the Horicon Bank robbery Jan. 26 in the village of Neosho.
Schade appeared Monday before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who set the $250,000 cash bond with the conditions that he cannot have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the bank and its employees.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 26 from the bank on South Schuyler Street in Neosho.
Although he didn’t display a weapon, Schade walked into the bank and gave a note to teller with it stating, “Put everything in the bag and no one will get hurt.” He then handed the teller a white, plastic grocery bag.
The teller gave Schade marked U.S. currency, known as “bait money,” which had known and documented serial numbers on the U.S. currency, the complaint stated.
The two tellers told investigators he came into the bank the same day about noon and asked for a deposit slip and left. They believed he was conducting surveillance of the bank.
According to the criminal complaint, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert out to law enforcement for a bank robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at a bank in Ixonia.
Jefferson County investigators shared photographs of Schade’s vehicle used in the Ixonia incident, which was the same vehicle used in the Neosho bank robbery, the complaint stated.
Dodge County Sheriff’s detectives sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert on the Neosho bank robbery and found Schade’s vehicle at a Waterloo home, where he was later arrested and brought to the Dodge County Jail, the complaint stated.
When Dodge County investigators questioned Schade, they found him wearing a GPS ankle monitor related to a felony case in Waukesha.
A Dodge County detective was able to track down the historical information associated with the GPS monitor and discovered Schade was at a bank in Ixonia when it was robbed Monday. The information also found Schade was at the Neosho bank both at noon and at the time of the robbery Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Schade has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 10 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Schade must also not leave the State of Wisconsin while the case is pending.
