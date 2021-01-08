JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County during December.
Granted divorces were Amanda Benson and James Benson, Maricurz Cervantes and Edgar G. Olvera, Aubrey Chapman and Timothy Chapman, Annette Charlton and Christopher Charlton, Courtney Goldbach and John Goldbach, Kristy Hembrook and Randy Hembrook, Karen Indermuehle and Samuel Indermuehl, Mark Johnson and Starr Johnson, Ann Kienast and Tony Kienast, Kati Jo Lange and Jason Lange, Loren Lindert and Kimberly Lindert, Tiffany Loomans and Jeremy Loomans, Alethia Mason and Nicholas Mason, Brenda Moldenhauer and Steven Moldenhauer, Michael Norris and Andrea Norris, Giovanni Paolinelli and Joanna Fitzpatrick, Miriam Ponto and Jose Covarrubias, James Rohr and Lisa Rohr, Matthew Schauer and Lisa Jo Schauer, Leah M. Schlatter and Eric Schlatter, Rebecca Schmied and Robert Schmied, Charles Schuett and Adayta Axelson, Christopher Seul and Dusti Seul, Ashlie Yancy and Brad Yancy, and Jenette Zastrow and Eric Zastrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.