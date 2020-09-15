JUNEAU — There were 130 vendors who participated at last month’s flea market and craft fair at the Dodge County Fair.
The record-setting booths offered a wide variety of antiques, handmade crafts, collectibles across many genres, and unique products and foods. Despite the needs for social-distancing, booth registration has almost tripled over the summer events.
Only two flea markets remain on the schedule for the 2020 season. There will be a flea market on Saturday, and Oct. 17.
Shoppers may browse a wide variety of booths at the Dodge County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will be held rain or shine.
The events are held both indoors and outdoors and parking is always free. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the fall weather, bring their own shopping bags, totes and wagons and wear a face covering, while respecting social-distancing measures.
When attending the September event, expect to find unique pieces of furniture, more vintage clothing, toys and dolls, handmade crafts, seasonal décor, metal and woodwork pieces, vintage glassware, tools and more. These events are a treasure-hunters delight.
Even more vendors are welcome to host a booth at the fall flea markets. Only one direct-sales booth per business is allowed at each market. Questions regarding availability can be sent via email to dcfairwi@gmail.com. To register, complete the online registration form to secure a space for Saturday. Vendors who wish to register for October can also use the online registration form. The booth rental fee is $20 per event, plus $1 for online processing.
Seasonal produce and decor will be available this fall. There will be pumpkins, apples, seasonal baked goods, nuts and dips for fall entertaining. Concessions will continue to be offered, supporting Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.
