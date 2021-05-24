The Watertown Common Council this past week took steps to begin a reassessment of properties in the city.
Council members last week entered into a contract with a firm to assist the city in its assessments.
The contract allows Accurate Appraisal to perform an exterior revaluation of properties in 2022, a maintenance assessment in 2023, a market update assessment in 2024 and a maintenance assessment in 2025.
The city’s current assessor through 2021 is Associated Appraisal Consultants Inc. in Greenville. The new contract allows the city to work with a new firm for the next four years.
Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said Watertown’s assessment ratio has been below 90% for a few years, which means the state is requiring it be updated. She said the city will face a state-supervised revaluation in the next couple of years if it does not meet the state requirements to assess within 10% of its full value in a four-year period, according to the finance committee’s May 10 meeting minutes.
Friedl did not have the exact assessment ratio for 2021, but said the ratio for 2020 was 83% for the Jefferson County side of Watertown, and 82% for the Dodge County portion of the city.
The Associated Appraisal proposal was $540,000 for an exterior revaluation followed by three years of a maintenance-only assessment. Accurate Appraisal provided multiple options, but the one recommended to the council was $523,400 for an exterior revaluation, followed by two years of maintenance-only assessments and then a market update in 2025.
Alderman Tom Pasch asked about the timing of the revaluation.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said there is not much choice beyond waiting for the state Department of Revenue to force a supervised revaluation. She noted that the purpose of assessing closer to market value is to provide equity in assessment. McFarland said the city is statutorily required to provide a level of equity in assessment by being within a certain percentage of market value.
Alderman Cassandra Wagner said some properties that have completed interior improvements and not exterior improvements will not be properly assessed with an exterior-only revaluation.
McFarland said homeowners are not required to allow the assessor in their residences and those that are not pulling permits for interior improvements are likely the same owners who will not allow the assessor onto their property.
Pasch said he is in favor of the exterior-only approach.
He questioned if the city has been notified or warned by the state.
Friedl said the city has not been notified yet, but she believes that a warning will likely come within the next year.
