Mecki clue

Now I can feel the burn, the glow of the sun.

No matter the season, I love to watch everyone having such fun.

And WOW, that is the biggest eagle I ever did see.

I need to pull up higher, I say to myself with such glee.

Ouch, I think that made me pull a muscle, but at least it was not my head.

No need to call the dedicated workers, on their trucks of red.

Ich Liebe euch alle!

A final Mecki clue

If you have not come out to find me quite yet,

Come quick, I am working up quite a bit of a sweat.

For the tapping of the keg is coming up quick,

So many activities at GDay’s, I have never missed yet.

We can head out to the fest by car, foot or sled.

The 50th Gemuetlichkeit Days is finally here, there is no time for bed!

“Ein Prosit” my Friends, It is about to start.

I love Gemuetlichkeit Days with all my heart!

