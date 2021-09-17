Final Mecki clues Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mecki clueNow I can feel the burn, the glow of the sun.No matter the season, I love to watch everyone having such fun.And WOW, that is the biggest eagle I ever did see.I need to pull up higher, I say to myself with such glee.Ouch, I think that made me pull a muscle, but at least it was not my head.No need to call the dedicated workers, on their trucks of red.Ich Liebe euch alle!A final Mecki clueIf you have not come out to find me quite yet,Come quick, I am working up quite a bit of a sweat.For the tapping of the keg is coming up quick,So many activities at GDay’s, I have never missed yet.We can head out to the fest by car, foot or sled.The 50th Gemuetlichkeit Days is finally here, there is no time for bed!“Ein Prosit” my Friends, It is about to start.I love Gemuetlichkeit Days with all my heart! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County board backs castle's resurgence 10 Questions — Brandon Kracht Police chief retires to spend more time with family, martial arts Jefferson schools' mask mandate overturned Uncle imprisoned in nephew's heroin death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
