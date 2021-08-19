FORT ATKINSON — The old Badger Press building in Fort Atkinson is humming again as workers prepare for its reopening Monday as the new Opportunities Inc. fulfillment center.
The new fulfillment center is located a minute-and-a-half away from Opportunities’ headquarters on East Cramer Street.
Only minimal retrofitting had to be done to transform the old Badger Press plant into the new fulfillment and training center.
Opportunities bought the building in early August and has been working to prepare for the move since.
“Badger Press has been a really good community partner over the years, and it was great to be able to work with them to keep this building in service,” said Barb LeDuc, president and CEO of Opportunities.
“The Badger Press building is very clean and very conducive to this use,” said Robin Kennedy, Opportunities’ vice president in charge of mission advancement.
“As a training facility, this will provide more opportunities for people to advance, from our main plants on this (East Cramer Street) site to the fulfillment center and on to community employment,” Kennedy said.
With the opening of the new 57,000-square-foot fulfillment center, Opportunities will be closing its Madison fulfillment center, which was a comparable size.
LeDuc explained that Opportunities took over the Madison fulfillment center a decade ago to fill the place of an organization which had been serving people with significant disabilities in that area when that organization was no longer able to continue in that role.
“We started out with 85 people with significant disabilities. With the whole COVID crisis and other changes, we were down to about 16 people at that site,” Kennedy said.
With few employees still working out of the Madison site, this proved the right time to make a logistical change and move operations out of Dane County closer to Opportunities’ headquarters.
For staff members and officials who regularly travel between locations to oversee general operations, this will save a lot of travel time.
Opportunities tried to keep the move “people centered” in every way, taking care to find places and also transportation, if needed, for employees who wished to come to Fort Atkinson from Madison.
“We will have a van for transport,” LeDuc said, saying that for folks who choose to stay with Opportunities, it will provide a smooth transition.
Opportunities already provides van transport in Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, Dodge and Waukesha counties to help people who don’t otherwise have reliable transportation get to their jobs.
In addition, Opportunities’ day services team continues to make lunches for folks working on site.
“We have a very fragile workforce,” LeDuc said. “There are a lot of people in crisis, and we have been working closely with Jefferson County Human Services assisting people in crisis to find work that can be a positive in their world.”
She noted that when people are in crisis, work is often the first thing to go — but at the same time, work is often a crucial element to provide a sense of identity and self-worth which can help people get through that crisis.
Opportunities has expanded and bolstered its services as a result of the agency’s experience over the past year and a half as it remained open throughout the pandemic.
“All of these came about as part of 2020,” Kennedy said. “Our food insecurity initiatives, coaches’ corner mentoring and other resources we’re providing to help people continue coming to work in this time of crisis.”
The CEO said that Opportunities is ultimately looking to employ 35 to 40 people at the new fulfillment center. Positions will range from skilled to unskilled labor, including assistant supervisor, mentor and team leader positions as well as entry level jobs.
What is fulfillment?
With the rise of Amazon and online ordering as a whole, the Opportunities officials called fulfillment “the wave of the future,” allowing businesses or private customers to order exactly the items they wanted to be shipped directly to them.
Opportunities will have stock on site from certain companies it works with, and will be able to put together custom orders for buyers.
“It might be something we package here for the market,” LeDuc said. “From there, it’s housed at the fulfillment center and then we send it out as people ask for a product.
She compared that to the typical in-store experience, in which people might have the option to buy an assortment of 14 widgets.
“People might not want that specific assortment, though,” LeDuc said. “They might want one of one type and several of another. We’ll package up exactly what they want.”
Among Opportunities’ fulfillment customers is the federal prison system. The Fort Atkinson-based agency packages items to order to be sold in prison commissaries.
In addition to the new building’s fulfillment role, LeDuc said that the building also contains office space that could eventually be used as a small business incubator, one catering specifically to people with barriers to regular employment.
Fall anniversary
The new fulfillment center will open quietly on Monday, with no particular ceremony.
However, Opportunities hopes to showcase the building and those who work there in the near future, hopefully as part of Opportunities’ 55th anniversary celebration this fall.
“We hope to show the campus off, but with COVID still prevalent, we are not sure what shape that will take,” LeDuc said. “We have a responsibility to keep people safe.”
Should an in-person event not be possible, officials are looking at possibly creating a video on the new fulfillment center.
Opportunities employs around 300 individuals and provides services for several thousand, mainly people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.
