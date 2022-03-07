JUNEAU — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will hold an agronomic event Thursday.
The in-person event, “Finalizing Your Agronomic Inputs for 2022” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dodge County Extension in Juneau.
With growers facing record high fertilizer prices and herbicide shortages as they move towards the 2022 growing season, alternative approaches for nutrient and weed management may be key for farm profitability this season.
In this workshop, farmers will hear about strategies for reducing dependence on short supplied herbicides by shifting focus to pre-plant and emergence weed management strategies; how to tap soil resources to make their fertilizer dollars stretch further under high prices; and the effects management decisions have on water quality.
The event will feature presentations from Rodrigo Werle, extension specialist and weed scientist for UW-Madison; Mike Ballweg, UW-Madison extension regional crops and soils agent for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington and Ozaukee counties; and Chelsea Zegler, UW-Madison extension ag and water quality educator.
UW-Extension faculty staff has identified this topic as a need among their agricultural stakeholders across Wisconsin and hope that this event will help farmers make informed decisions on their nutrient and weed management approaches for the 2022 growing season. .
All interested parties are asked to register for the event by Tuesday. To register, go to https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/ or contact Dodge County Extension at 920-386-3790.
