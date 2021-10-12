Although it does not yet have a franchisee or location selected, Cousins Subs announced Monday a plan to further expand its franchise base throughout Wisconsin and Watertown is included.

With nearly 100 locations across Wisconsin, the Chicagoland area and northwest Indiana, the brand plans to expand its footprint to Watertown.

It once had a location on Watertown’s South Church Street, but that store closed.

The brand is actively looking for franchise partners here and in markets including Beloit, Eau Claire, Fitchburg, Hudson, Janesville and La Crosse.

Cousins plans to open four drive-thru locations outside of the Milwaukee area in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Stevens Point.

Recommended for you

Load comments