If the City of Watertown were to receive enough Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccinations, it’s likely a clinic will be held to offer the shots to the public.
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is “beneficial” to a lot of individuals because it is a “one and done” vaccination, which would be particularly useful for homebound citizens.
“We will have a clinic once we have enough of the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to provide in a clinic setting,” Quest said at Monday’s Watertown Common Council meeting.
She said as of April 5 the Watertown Department of Public Health issued 3,674 first and 1,383 second doses totaling 5,057 vaccinations of the Moderna two-shot series. She said the Moderna vaccine is good for individuals 18 and older.
“We will continue working with local providers to provide more opportunities for vaccinations in our community,” Quest said.
She said Watertown has not received the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently found COVID vaccine safe and effective for children 12 to 15.
“If some people are looking for the Pfizer vaccine, I am working to put them in contact with those providers who have it and can administer it,” Quest said.
Quest said the age ranges that are seeing the most COVID-19 cases are those 30 to 39, 40 to 49 and 50 to 59.
She said those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning it has been two weeks or longer since they have finished their vaccine series, can engage in some social situations.
They include:
— Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
— Visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are all at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing; and,
— Refraining from quarantine and testing to following a known exposure, if asymptomatic.
Quest said it continues to be important that fully vaccinated people follow public health practices in public spaces. This includes wearing a mask and physical distancing.
“Fully vaccinated people should also continue those practices while visiting people who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease,” she said.
