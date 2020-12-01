Benjamin Mueller, 42, Lowell, was sentenced Monday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger to four years of prison and 15 years of extended supervision for arson of a building.
A fire was reported April 12, 2017 on Hilldale Road in the Town of Herman. The officers responded to the residence to find Mueller with soot-covered hands, smelling of intoxicants, rolling around on the ground in “Totally Pink” brand purple pajama pants. Mueller used gasoline to start two fires in the basement of the residence where he had been living. Officers located multiple beer cans laying around the property. Other residents of the home were displaced for an extended period of time while the property was repaired.
“While no one was hurt, other than the defendant, intentionally setting fire to a residence is dangerous in the extreme and incarceration is necessary to protect the public,” said Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg.
