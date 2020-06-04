As the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation looks into an officer-involved shooting death in Watertown, the man who was shot has had his family donate his organs to those who need them.
The shooting occurred Sunday evening outside the Kwik Trip on Watertown’s South Church Street near the Watertown Airport.
According to the state’s Department of Justice, the Watertown Police Department initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in which the man was riding for a burned-out taillight.
“Law enforcement had been looking for the subject to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident,” a media release from the Department of Justice, said. “During the traffic stop, a taser was deployed, but was not effective. Shots were fired from within the vehicle and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle.”
Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on the man, and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died.
“As a result, organ donation was something the family chose to pursue,” the DOJ said. “The organ donation process has been completed today and the family has given permission for this information to be shared.”
No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave as part of department policy.
“DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services,” the DOJ said. “All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation … DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
