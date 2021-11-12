IXONIA — Like many other farmers in America’s Dairyland in recent years, Ixonia’s Brendon Blank learned painfully that running his dairy operation on smaller acreage had become almost futile, because so much of the population was getting its milk from massive, corporate farms.
So Blank summoned his courage, strength, skills and know-how to massively change focus — to high-quality meat production.
Naming his new operation on County Highway CW Rising Rock Farms three years ago, Blank paid homage to the mighty Rock River that has flowed — and overflowed — just to the west of his family’s property since the last glacier retreated. Generations of Blanks have farmed that land in Ixonia since the middle-to-late 1800s and the family home and a remaining ancient barn attest to the property’s lengthy habitation and pioneering history.
Blank, 38, grew up on this farm and could not bear to let it go, despite his acumen in the professional world of agriculture. His father, known as “Papa,” can still be seen moving about the property, taking care of business. His wife, Katie, and their three young daughters also love to frolic about the place with their cats and dogs, making it a small pocket of rural paradise just outside Watertown.
Blank, his wife, and even kids, are enthusiastic about their recent entry into the grass-fed animal market and are specializing in producing some of the best pork and beef products around.
“My dad milked cows here until about three years ago,” Blank said one sunny, fall afternoon as he took Family & Friends around the agricultural gem that he is forming. “At that point, we started transitioning into raising beef cattle and pigs.”
Blank has never farmed anywhere else and doesn’t plan to. He also said he doesn’t think he will ever retire.
“My dad still owns the land and we work together with all the farm operations,” Blank said.
Blank took considerable time as he walked through his pasture — carefully avoiding electrical fences — to explain why he made his epic, life-changing decision to get into raising grass-fed animals. As he talked, he assessed his 55 small pigs, six sows, eight fatter hogs and two boars. He also took stock of his 40 beef cattle.
“My main job is working with Byron Seeds,” Blank said. “That is a forage seed company that focuses on high-quality forage seeds for dairy and livestock operations throughout the midwest. Through this work, and a previous career with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, I have had a lot of exposure to pasture-based farming. I also did advising on pasture systems. We also always had our dairy cattle on pasture, so we already had pastures established. I like the pasture system, because it keeps the animals outside in fresh air, where they can roam and graze. It cuts down on the amount of hay I need to harvest and the amount of manure I need to handle, because the cattle do that for me.”
In his work with Byron Seeds, Blank introduces many forages that are beyond what the mainstream seed industry supplies.
“Focusing on soil health within these forage plans is an area of emphasis,” he said. “I also serve as a soil health and cover crop specialist, educating and promoting healthy soil practices. Here is a random fact: ‘There are more soil microorganisms in one teaspoon of healthy soil than there are people on earth.’ Facts like this have taught me how much we still have to learn about how the soil works. It’s a living system that impacts everything that eats plants to live.”
Blank explained the ongoing evolution of his new operation.
“The farm has been in the family for generations, but we established the Rising Rock name three years ago with the transition from dairy to beef,” he said. “We came up with the name from the Rock River that runs along our west border that is always rising out of its banks.”
The Blank’s farm is about 200 acres, with much of that being pasture and low, marsh, hay ground. He said the building site is small and going through some transition at the moment to accommodate the new types of animals. The family’s classic old farm home, part of which dates to the middle 1800s, is where they live.
Rising Rock raises exclusively pork and beef.
“We sell cuts, sausages, as well as whole, half and quarter animals,” Brendon said. “We also sell feeder pigs and breeding stock for people who want to raise their own pigs.”
Rising Rock offers pork products such as numerous brat flavors, bulk sausage in regular and Italian, ground pork, breakfast sausage, chops, steaks, roasts, smoked ham roasts and steaks, as well as ribs. Beef products include hamburger, jerky, summer sausage in several flavors and soup bones.
Blank wants to keep his sales operation smaller, so it’s more manageable.
“I don’t have plans to scale this into a grocery store-type of thing,” he said, when asked if Rising Rock Farms meats would ever be sold in places such as Pick n’ Save, Piggly Wiggly or Woodman’s. “The difficulty with that is having consistent products year round and we are very seasonal, because of the pasture growing season.”
There are several principles and techniques Blank uses to raise his animals that makes their meat the best it can be.
“We want all our animals to live outside, with access to pasture. When cattle can roam as they desire and pigs can dig in the dirt, it makes for happy and healthy animals,” he said. “The cattle and pigs are routinely rotated to fresh pastures to allow for grass to regrow and keep fresh grass in front of them. The goal is to let the soil, plants and animals work together to fulfill a regenerative system that can sustain itself without any additional fertilizer or pesticides.”
According to Blank, it all starts with the health of the soil.
“Healthy soil produces healthy plants, which produce healthy animals, which produce nutrient-dense meat,” he said. “Even our hay and grain acres have healthy soil as a focus. Every acre on the farm is no-till planted and seeded with a cover crop. We do this to build soil organic matter, reduce soil erosion and stimulate biology in the soil that helps it perform better.”
Looking out at an area of grass that had been thoroughly uprooted by his energetic pigs, Blank broke out laughing.
“I don’t know what they are after, but look at what they can do,” he said. “A roto-tiller can’t tear things up like that. They are after grubs or some other goodies underground. I’m not sure what.”
These “super pigs” raised by the Blanks are something to behold. They are large, full of vitality and fairly good-natured.
“The pigs that we raise were carefully selected to perform well in a pasture environment, as well as selected for meat quality,” Blank said. “We have Idaho pasture pigs and berkshire pigs. The IPP is a new breed developed in 2006. The Berkshire Pigs we are using are from genetic lines selected for meat quality and flavor. The pork from these genetics, raised on pasture with grass in their diet, is totally different than commercial pork. It takes a little longer to grow them out, but the end product is amazing. The chops and steaks are not pale pink like most pork in the stores. It is almost red, like beef, with more marbling and is super juicy. Most of our pigs right now are a cross between the two breeds.”
The cattle at Rising Rock are mostly red angus and Murray gGrey breeds.
Both were selected for their performance capabilities on pasture,” Blank said. “We don’t feed any corn to these and they grow great on good hay and pasture. In winter, when there is no pasture, they get the best hay we can make in the form of baleage. It is a mix of grass, alfalfa and clover. These beef cows will put on fat on just hay, with no grain in their diet at all. With premium quality hay in front of them, we are able to get excellent finish on the steers. As with the pigs, the right genetics are crucial to a quality product.”
Rising Rock uses no hormones, while antibiotics are used very rarely if an animal is sick and needs treatment.
The customer base for Rising Rock’s products has been, “building slowly,” according to Blank, who added the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have spurred a lot of people to want to raise their own meat, and in the process, meat processing plants have not been able to keep up with demand.
“It has become very difficult to get spots at the butcher for animals,” he said.
Watertown-area residents can conveniently get a taste of what is going on at Rising Rock Farms with a visit to the Watertown Artisan Market on North Fourth Street, downtown.
“We have a freezer at the market that is stocked with various cuts and sausages,” Blank said. “Most of our sales are direct to customers here at the farm, or customers ordering a whole, or partial animal.”
When customers order an animal, they get to talk with the butcher and have it processed however they would like it.
“Most of our sales are local, but there are some people who have come 50-plus miles,” Blank said.
Rising Rock Farms goal is to offer superior meat and its prices reflect that.
“Our prices will be higher than supermarket prices, because we are more focused on quality and some efficiency is always sacrificed with that focus,” Blank said. “We also have a slower rate of gain and smaller litters of pigs than commercial confinement farms. It takes the steers about six to eight months longer to ‘finish’ than a corn fed steer and the pigs take two to three months longer.”
The number of hours per week that Blank puts into his farm varies from week to week.
“Just to feed is about an hour a day,” he said. “Cleaning, field work and other things add many hours to some weeks.”
Blank lights up and his demeanor changes from serious agri-businessman to “dad” when Katie appears with the couple’s two, 7-year-old twin daughters, Alexa and Quinn. There is also the ever-present, pink-clad, Molly, 3, who is a bit of a daredevil in her bicycle helmet and desire to show off, Evel Knievel-style, by careening down a driveway hill on her two-wheeler.
“They all love to help with chores, especially when they can work with their Papa,” Blank said of his children and father.
The office end of the business is mostly held down by Katie, who does all of Rising Rock Farms’ marketing. She even provides her own recipes on the farm’s website. These include directions for a Ginger Citrus Marinade for pork steaks or chops, Rising Rock Rubbed Ham, a Rising Rock Gyro, as well as a side salad and dessert.
“She built the website and Facebook page,” Blank said. “She also handles most all of the customer contacts with orders and meat pick-up. She also places orders with the butchers. This a big job and she does it great.”
“The girls and I occasionally fill in helping with chores as well,” Katie hastens to add.
She said she loves living on the farm.
“I grew up in Kansas and my grandparents had a farm, so I spent a lot of time helping them with hauling hay and working cows,” she said.
Katie has always had a passion for animals and takes pride in raising Rising Rocks’ animals to a top standard.
“I love being able to share our products with others and really love hearing how much they enjoy it as much as we do,” she said. “I like knowing that our animals are well cared for from birth to slaughter, and that they get to live on green grass and real dirt out in the sun, instead of concrete. I love the passion Brendon has for quality grasses and land management, so that our land will be able to sustain crops and animals well into the future.”
Katie said farming life can be challenging, because it’s “24/7/365.”
“You never get to turn it off,” she said. “You can’t just ask for time off and go out of town. You are at the mercy of weather, butcher slots, weather, power outages, weather, broken equipment. Did I already say weather? Flooding, droughts, blizzards, wind storms, too much heat, way too cold. There is always a problem with the weather if you are farming.”
She also feels a huge responsibility to the animals raised at Rising Rock.
“I want to make sure they serve their purpose well and are not wasted,” she said. “I find a lot of stress in making sure I have a home for every cut of every animal.”
Still, said Katie, it’s nice to raise kids on a farm.
“Oh my goodness, I can’t imagine it any other way at this point. My girls love being outside,” she said. “They love helping their dad and Papa with the animals, or fixing the tractor. My youngest spends half her day down in the barn cuddled up with various cats. I don’t know that there is a playground maker alive that can top the pure joy of bounding about on hay bales. I definitely need to sweep my floors more than most moms, but all the dirt is worth it for those smiles. They are learning how to work hard and play hard. They also learn the hard lessons that come with living on a farm. Plants don’t always grow right. Animals die. Dad can’t play tonight, because he is doing hay. While all of these things can be sad when you are three or seven, it teaches you life lessons and that we are always here as a family to support each other.”
Blank agreed with his wife that weather is likely his biggest challenge in raising naturally fed animals in 2021.
“This summer was very dry, so pasture grass didn’t last as long as usual, so we had to feed more hay this summer,” he said. “Spring always brings mud season for animals outside. A little bit of mud goes a long way. Extra bedding means more time for me in the mud to keep the animals out of it. Everything has access to concrete feeding areas and dry shelter, but we still like the animals to get exercise and pigs don’t mind mud at all.”
Blank said spring, summer and fall are challenging, but winter? That season can go from “challenging” to nightmarish in a hurry on a farm like Rising Rock.
“Winter adds additional work and challenges,” Brendon said. “More time is spent feeding, watering, bedding, moving snow and cleaning. Animals require a lot more work in a system like this in the winter.”
From the very composition of the soil on Rising Rock Farms, to the almost spiritual connection to the earth he provides customers, Blank loves how his multifaceted approach to modern agriculture is starting to bear fruit.
“I like the small farm feel and connecting the customers back to the land and the farm where the animals were raised, instead of connecting just to a store shelf for food,” he said. “As a product, what we do here is provide better flavor, meat that is more nutrient dense — and you know how and where the animal was raised and cared for.”
