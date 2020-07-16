LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Area Community Foundation established a fund to receive donations to benefit those in the Lake Mills area in financial need as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has made it financially challenging for area non-profits and public agencies to meet the needs for recovery from this potentially disastrous economic and health crisis.
The fund supports non-profit organizations and public entities that have a defined role in short-term and long-term recovery efforts by providing services including things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional care, economic and rental assistance, education, healthcare, and more to individuals impacted by the pandemic. Area non-profits and public entities may have to provide direct support to those in need in the community and will need the capacity to grow their services to meet those needs. Additionally, these entities may experience shortfalls on their normal fundraising efforts because of pandemic related delays and disruptions. The fund will also be available to support these entities normal projects when expected funding is not received.
Receiving money from the foundation included the Lake Mills Main Street Program, the Rock Lake Activity Center, and the Lake Mills Chamber of Commers.
The Main Street Program will use the funding to help with income lost to cancelled community events, raffles, and sponsorships. Some of the LMMSP events already canceled are the annual arts festival, the elimination raffle, TT’s Time Out steak and shrimp fundraiser and many other projected events that may need to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Rock Lake Activity Center will use the funds to help continue to provide programming and activities that affect the health and wellness of the community. RLAC provides spaces for all ages as well as renting spaces to Club 55 Senior Center, the Lake Mills Area School District, and opportunities as a venue for the community. This income was lost as well as some membership fees when the building was closed due to the pandemic. The Spring Swing Fundraiser was also canceled, a major revenue income.
The Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce will use the funds to help them provide continued support to their members. Due to the new protocol of social distancing many events that bring revenue to local businesses were canceled. The golf outing which is their largest fundraiser, as well as the Town and Country Days Parade are promotional events for the community and were both canceled.
Grants are made to non-profit or government organizations, and not directly to individuals or businesses. There will be no established limit on the amount of grant, however, grant decisions were made considering overall need and with a goal of assisting as many qualified recipients as possible. Grant decisions were made after consulting a diverse group of community leaders. Final grant distributions were made in the sole discretion of the foundation’s board of directors and in accordance with the foundation’s policies and procedures.
The fund will be terminated when all monies in the fund have been expended, or the foundation has determined there is no longer a need for the fund. If there are monies remaining in the fund when it is terminated, the balance of the monies will be transferred to the foundation’s designated public safety fund that supports the Lake Mills area first responders.
The fund is able to accept tax-deductible contributions from individual donors, corporations and foundations as the foundation is an IRS qualified charitable entity. The foundation will match up to $20,000 of the contributions made to the fund, waiving all administrative fees.
Donations by check can be made payable to the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation, with COVID-19 Recovery Fund in the memo line, and mailed to PO Box 33, Lake Mills, WI 53551. Alternatively, donors can make electronic donations online at www.LMACF.org. Again, designate your donation to the COVID Fund.
