MADISON — State Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, who represents Watertown, commented on the unanimous passage of Assembly Bills 950 and 953 in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
“Assembly Bill 950 eliminates unnecessary hurdles for disabled Wisconsinites,” said Penterman. “Current law allows individuals with a disability to obtain special license plates or an identification card from the DOT, entitling them to a legal exemption from meter payments and time limits in municipal parking spaces that have at least a 30 minute time limit.
“It was brought to my attention that University of Wisconsin campuses are exempt from honoring the DOT-issued disability identifications for veterans and disabled individuals. Because of this loophole, they are able to charge fines for parking in spots that are covered by these legal exemptions if they are located off-campus. AB 950 extends current legal exemptions for people with disabled parking plates or special identification cards to include parking spots on University of Wisconsin System campuses.
“Assembly Bill 953 deletes an obsolete provision in Wisconsin law,” Penterman added. “In 1979, Chapter 87.31 of the Wisconsin State Statutes created the floodplain and shore land mapping assistance program to municipalities with financial assistance to produce topographical mapping of floodplain and shore land areas. Since that time, floodplains and shore lines have been well documented. There is no longer a need for this program and AB 953 simply deletes a subchapter from our statutes that has not been in use since its sunset in 1986.”
AB 950 and AB 953 passed the Wisconsin State Assembly unanimously. They await a vote in the State Senate.
The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties
