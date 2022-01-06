JUNEAU – Primaries will be needed for two seats, but all 33 positions on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors are open for a new term of two years.
In addition, Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said Districts 26 and 27, which are both in the City of Waupun, are without candidates.
Gibson said the individual with the highest number of write-in votes will get the seat. Otherwise, the two seats will be filled by appointment.
Gibson also said there will be primaries in Districts 5, which covers the Town of Beaver Dam, and District 19, which covers the entire Town of Emmet and a portion of the Town of Lebanon.
Those running in District 5 include Nancy Kavazanjian of the Town of Beaver Dam; and challengers Jeanne Steiner, and Donald A. Lunak, Sr., both of the Town of Beaver Dam.
Candidate hopefuls running in District 19 include Allen J. Behl of the Town of Lebanon; and challengers Paul J. Conway of the Town of Lebanon, Anthony Mau and Beth Huber, both of the Town of Emmet.
Gibson said there will be a primary election Feb. 15 with the spring election set for April 5.
District 1 — Edwin Benter, Town of Fox Lake. Filed nomination papers Dec. 13, 2021. Challenger John H. Small, Town of Fox Lake.
District 2 — Russell Kottke, Chairman, Town of Trenton. Kottke filed notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 16, 2021. Mary J. Bobholz, Town of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 17, 2021.
District 3 — Dale Macheel, Town of Westford. Filed nomination papers Dec. 9, 2021.
District 4 — John H. Kraus, Jr., Town of Calamus. Filed nomination papers Dec. 28, 2021.
District 5 — Nancy Kavazanjian, Town of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 16, 2021. Challengers Jeanne Steiner, Town of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022; Donald A. Lunak, Sr., Town of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022.
District 6 — Donald Hilgendorf, Village of Kekoskee. Filed nomination papers Dec. 21, 2021. Challenger Jeff A. Breselow, Village of Kekoskee. Filed nomination papers Dec. 23, 2021.
District 7 — Rodger Frievalt, Town of Oak Grove. Filed nomination papers Dec. 15, 2021.
District 8 — Rich Greshay, City of Horicon. Filed nomination papers Dec. 22, 2021.
District 9 — Andrew Johnson, Town of Hubbard. Filed nomination papers Dec. 20, 2021. Challenger Ross J. Purdy, Town of Hubbard. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022.
District 10 — Daniel L. Siegmann, Town of Rubicon. Filed nomination papers Dec. 20, 2021.
District 11 — David Guckenberger, Town of Ashippun. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022.
District 12 — Jim Kyler, Town of Theresa. Filed nomination papers Dec. 30, 2021. Jody Steger, Village of Theresa. Filed nomination papers Dec. 23, 2021.
District 13 — Karen A. Kuehl, City of Mayville. Filed nomination papers Dec. 21, 2021.
District 14 — Robert Boelk, Jr., City of Mayville. Filed nomination papers on Dec. 21, 2021.
District 15 — Dick Fink, Town of Theresa. Filed nomination papers Dec. 13, 2021. Timothy J. Kemmel filed non-candidacy on Dec. 22, 2021. Challenger Michael A. Butler, Village of Brownsville. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022.
District 16 — Benjamin Priesgen, Village of Lomira. Filed nomination papers Dec. 22, 2021.
District 17 — Larry Bischoff, Town of Hustisford. Filed nomination papers Dec. 6, 2021. Challenger Sandy Jones, Village of Hustisford. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022.
District 18 — Jeffrey Caine, Town of Clyman. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022. Challenger Ajay Schnitzler, Village of Reeseville. Filed nomination papers Dec. 29, 2021.
District 19 — Allen J. Behl, Town of Lebanon. Filed notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 20, 2021. Challengers Paul J. Conway, Town of Lebanon. Filed nomination papers Dec. 19, 2021; Anthony Mau, Town of Emmet. Filed nomination papers Dec. 13, 2021; Beth Huber, Town of Emmet. Filed nomination papers Jan. 4, 2022.
District 20 — Jeff Berres, Town of Shields. Filed notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 22, 2021. Joseph M. Marsik, Town of Elba. Filed notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 13, 2021. Steve Kauffeld, Town of Shields. Filed nomination papers Dec. 9, 2021.
District 21 — Cathy A. Houchin, City of Watertown. Filed nomination papers Dec. 6, 2021.
District 22 — Jenifer Hedrick, City of Watertown. Filed nomination papers Dec. 29, 2021.
District 23 — Dave Frohling, City of Watertown. Field nomination papers Dec. 13, 2021.
District 24 — Dennis R. Schmidt, City of Juneau. Filed nomination papers Dec. 8, 2021. Challenger Jeremy Johnson, City of Juneau. Filed nomination papers Dec. 20, 2021.
District 25 — Kira Sheahan-Malloy, City of Waupun. Filed nomination papers Dec. 14, 2021.
District 26 — No candidate running.
District 27 — No candidate running.
District 28 — Donna L. May, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 20, 2021.
District 29 — Dan Hilbert, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 22, 2021.
District 30 — Haley B. Kenevan, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 21, 2021. Challenger Kristin Bartz, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 21, 2021.
District 31 — Kevin Burnett, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers on Dec. 28, 2021. Challenger Daniel Luethje, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 15, 2021.
District 32 — Lisa L. Derr, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 13, 2021.
District 33 — Del Yaroch, City of Beaver Dam. Filed nomination papers Dec. 16, 2021.
