Egg-stravaganza — Mom’s kitchen stays clean and you’ll get to decorate eggs to take home and share. This is a family activity in which parents/guardians assist their young decorators. Join in on April 16 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $10/family. Pre-registration is required by noon April 12.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of April 11. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds.
Tree climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Fee is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident and is open to participants ages 7 through adult. There are four sessions available for limited registration: June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, or 12:30 to 2:30pm, or August 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12 to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Youth baseball/girls fast pitch softball registration — Watertown Parks and Recreation Department provides kids ages 5 to 14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fast pitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration deadline is April 4.
Adult summer softball leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters is April 18.
Spring canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art will be the instructor as she takes participants step by step through the process of completing this 12 by 16-inch beautiful, spring acrylic painting. Pre-registration is required. Class will be held on April 30 at 1 p.m. Cost is $28 per person.
Rock River Day Camp — Calling all 4K through fifth grade graduates. Experience a camp adventure in your own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders — Becoming a junior leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
Adult summer softball leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its adult summer softball leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters is April 18.
Cardio kickboxing — Classes are for participants ages 18 and older. Thursday mornings, April 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the Fitness Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents, or drop-in fee of $10 per class.
We’re on Facebook — Check out our Facebook page, Watertown Park and Rec Dept., for all programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.