Lifeguarding Class — Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials, including prerequisite requirements, are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 years-old by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are: Tuesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional, independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to, and maintain, an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration deadline is May 20, or when class is filled. Maximum of 10 students. Priority registration will be given to candidates committing to work for the department this summer.
Tree Climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC, provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. Participants can climb as high as they wish and enjoy the view. All safety gear and instruction is provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Open to ages 7 through adult. This class will be held on Thursday, May 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Riverside Park Celebration Shelter. Cost is $37/city resident or $55.50/non-city resident. Preregistration is required. Early registration is highly recommended.
Right Tree, Right Spot Virtual Workshop — The public is invited to celebrate Arbor Day with Watertown’s City Forestry Department. Staff will be conducting a virtual tree planting workshop with a free tree giveaway. Discuss finding the right tree for the right spot. Learn about different species, proper planting techniques, Digger’s Hotline, and how to plant a tree to thrive, not just survive. Meets virtually on either April 20 or 21 at 5 p.m. and the class is free. All participants will also receive a free tree. They must participate in one of the classes in order to receive a free tree. The tree must be planted on private property and there is a limit of one tree per household. Pick-up will take place on a first-come, first-served basis at the park shop at 408 Bonner St. behind the west Kwik Trip April 27 from 10-11 a.m., April 28 from 5-6 p.m. and April 29 from 5-6 p.m.
May Parent/Child Art Class — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art, is the instructor who will take participants, step-by-step, through the process of completing side-by-side, lady bugs in grass in an acrylic painting. Paint with a loved one and create a Mother’s Day gift. $28 covers two people painting. The event is May 1 at 1 p.m. and is open to participants eight years and older and children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. COVID-19 considerations are in effect and participants are asked to measure body temperature to ensure that no fever is present. Sit in designated areas. Masks are required.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays beginning the week of April 19. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer. Parents will not be allowed to wait in the building during classes.
Rock River Day Camp — Kids in 4K through fifth grade are invited to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and much more. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Face masks are required.
Adult Softball Leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, and American League is on Wednesday nights, May through August.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Further information regarding all age group levels, as well as registration are available online.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. The limit is six participants per time slot. Note that play will be altered due to the 10-foot ceiling, there is no heat and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, symptoms will be checked prior to participating. Players must social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool will be closed through May 2 for maintenance and repairs. Lap Swim/Water/Aqua Jogging will resume in May.
Pool Season passes — Season Passes are now available for this year. Forms are available at the indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the park and recreation department office. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
