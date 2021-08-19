Guckenberger named to executive board

JUNEAU —Nearly 75 people lined the fourth floor hallway outside of the Dodge County boardroom Tuesday night waving American flags and chanting “We Want David” and holding signs stating the same.
The group was referring to Dodge County Board Supervisor David Guckenberger, who represents District No. 11, which consists of the Town of Ashippun.
County board supervisors held an election Tuesday to nominate one of their own to fill the vacancy left by Thomas Schaefer, who was booted from the board in a recall election July 13 in District No. 10. Then, Dan Siegmann handily defeated Schaefer, who served on the board since 2004.
On Tuesday, three supervisors ran for the open seat on the executive committee. They included Ed Benter, Guckenberger and Dennis Schmidt.
Before the vote was taken, each supervisor was given the opportunity to tell the county board why he should be chosen.
“I’ve been on the county board for five years,” Benter said. “I served on the finance committee and the taxation committee and I think I’m doing a good job and would be happy to serve.”
Schmidt said he was going on his eighth year with the county board.
“I’ve been on the executive board prior to this term and the building committee and numerous other committees, too,” Schmidt said. “I think I have the experience for all of this.”
Guckenberger, who’s been on the county board for five years, believes he brings value to the board floor and the committees he’s served on.
“I can do the same at the executive committee level,” he said. “I’ve reached out to a few people for support in my candidacy (for the executive committee) and I’m looking for support tonight from everybody in this room.”
When the votes were tallied, Guckenberger led with 16, followed by Schmidt, who garnered eight, and Benter, who nailed down six votes.
As soon as it was known Guckenberger would fill the vacancy on the executive committee, applause and cheers could be heard coming from the packed hallway outside of the boardroom.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke immediately began quieting the group.
“We do not tolerate disruptions like that,” he said. “It’s not proper procedure, so you’ve been warned.”
The group eventually trickled out of the administration building following the vote.
On Wednesday, Guckenberger said he’s ready to get to work with the committee.
“I want to be more involved with the leadership of the county board,” Guckenberger said.
The executive committee now consists of Kottke, David Frohling, Guckenberger, Joseph Marsik, Jeff Schmitt and Kira Sheahan-Malloy.
That body plays a key role in directing county business.
