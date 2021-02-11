WAUKESHA — A 23-year-old Ixonia man has been bound over for arraignment on April 16 in Waukesha County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, reckless endangerment of safety and four counts of obstructing an officer following the Dec. 13, 2019 opioid-related death of Sylvia J. Kush in the Town of Merton.
Tucker Rain Zimmerman, of N371 Lincoln Road, Ixonia, is charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with the drug-related death of Kush, who was then his girlfriend of about two months. Also charged in Kush’s death is a Milwaukee man, alleged drug dealer Anthony Ball.
Zimmerman and Ball are charged with providing Fentanyl that was ingested by Kush. She later died of an overdose of the strong, opioid drug at her parents’ home in the Town of Merton. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of Kush’s death to be acute Fetanyl and Alprazolam intoxication.
According to a criminal complaint on file at the Waukesha County Courthouse, Kush ingested the drugs that eventually killed her Dec. 12, 2019 and died in a bedroom at her parents’ house, with Zimmerman and her parents present, early Dec. 13, 2019.
After the incident, Zimmerman was interviewed repeatedly by Waukesha County law enforcement personnel about the events of the evening of Kush’s death. Those interviews, along with other evidence, including cell phone records, allowed the county to issue the charges against Zimmerman and Ball for their alleged involvement.
If convicted on the homicide charge alone, Zimmerman could face 40 years in prison and a fine of $100,000.
Waukesha County’s court records indicate that, in that county, Zimmerman currently has three other open criminal cases. These include charges of theft, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
