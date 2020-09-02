WAUPUN — Additional coronavirus cases have been reported at a Dodge County prison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Dodge Correctional has more than doubled its positive tests among inmates over the last several days and that number now stands at 72 confirmed cases. Fifty-one of those cases are still active while 21 have recovered. The facility has had five staff members reported to have COVID-19. The spike in cases comes as the Wisconsin National Guard announced that they will be on site through Thursday collecting specimens.
Nearby Waupun Correctional no longer has the most positive tests among inmates in the state; the prison was passed by Green Bay Correctional which has 264 reported cases. Of the 228 inmates at Waupun Correctional confirmed to have COVID-19, all have recovered. More than 200 of those cases were reported in early June. The facility has had 24 employees test positive.
Both Fox Lake Correctional and John C. Burke Correctional have had no positive tests among inmates to date.
However, Fox Lake has reported seven employees who have had COVD-19 while John C. Burke has had one.
