Virtual 50K Challenge — Watertown Parks & Recreation is offering a Virtual 50K Exercise Challenge. Participation is for all ages and is a motivator for kids who may be missing their sports. Run, walk, jog, lift weights, practice sports individually, and exercise with a fitness video or simply be active. “Active” is whatever one defines it as, it could be as simple as playing with kids. Complete 31 miles by May 15. Cost is $18/person. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. A log will be sent by email to keep track of time/miles.
Adult Softball, Youth Soccer & Baseball Update — The parks and recreation department hopes to have full seasons of adult softball, youth soccer and baseball this summer. There will be an update when the Safer-at-Home order expires. Deadlines have been extended with late fees waived.
Indoor Pool and Recreational Activities Suspended — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department is suspending all indoor pool and recreational programming including open gym pickleball, archery, ballet and fitness classes, until further notice.
Program Registration — Registrations are being accepted recreational programming. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Senior Center Programming Activities Canceled — The senior population is more prone to illnesses, therefore, all future activities have been canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
Playground Equipment — Due to COVID-19, the park playgrounds, fitness pad (Brandenstein Park), and skate park are all closed until further notice.
Park Amenities Update — Clark Park and Riverside Park tennis courts, skate park and the disc golf course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. There is a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one hour time limit per court. Reserve a court time at the website https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Brandt/Quirk tennis courts and park bathrooms remain closed.
