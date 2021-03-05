Republican Jennifer Meinhardt, an associate professor of history, mother and Watertown resident, has announced her campaign for the 37th Assembly District.
The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Jefferson, Dodge, Columbia and Dane counties.
Watertown's John Jagler is currently the representative of the 37th Assembly District. He is also currently seeking to represent the 13th State Senate District.
“Rep. John Jagler has been a great advocate for our communities, and I’m excited to see him win the upcoming Senate District 13 special election on April 6,” Meinhardt said. “As we work to make that victory a reality, I am also starting the process of running for the 37th Assembly District.”
Meinhardt said she is the granddaughter of farmers, the daughter of a Milwaukee blue-collar worker, and the first in her family to attend college, which she did in the 37th Assembly District.
“My decision to run for the state Assembly is a natural progression of my life’s focus — to support conservative policies that result in strong families and strong communities," she said. “Communities need the consistency of freedom to flourish — freedom of religion and of speech, of the right to bear arms, and of voting in free and fair elections."
She said government can threaten these freedoms, and it is up to engaged citizens to protect this inheritance.
"As a Republican, as an educator, as a mom and now as a candidate, I am committed to doing just that," the Wisconsin native said.
Meinhardt and her husband, Tim, have three children. She teaches at Maranatha Baptist University, and Tim serves as a hospice chaplain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.