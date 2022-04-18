MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties.
Cases have also occurred in Jefferson, Rock and other counties in southeastern Wisconsin.
DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with animal health officials in response efforts.
HPAI has now been found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. The latest cases were identified in Columbia and Sheboygan Counties with backyard mixed species and Polk County in commercial poultry.
“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle. “We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus.”
Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three locations.
Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and on weekends.
