Juneau Recreation to sell beer at baseball, softball games

JUNEAU — The City of Juneau Recreation Department was given the go-ahead Tuesday night by the Juneau Common Council to sell beer during recreation sporting event hours at its baseball and softball fields.
Juneau Police Chief Dave Beal said beer sales in the past were done by the softball and hardball leagues and not the city’s recreation department.
“We’ll keep our eyes on it and see if any issues arise,” Beal said.
He said the games are only a couple of hours at the maximum and won’t be held late into the evening.
Only beer will be sold and not wine or any hard liquor.
Juneau Council members also agreed to purchasing iPads for use by their six alderman, mayor, city attorney and clerk/treasurer or deputy clerk at a total of $3,599.
Alderman Cheryl Braun said council members currently use heavy, cumbersome binders, which often get tossed at the end of each year or stockpiled in an alderman’s home.
“This will make it easier for us to have all of our documents on the computer without carrying these bulky binders around,” she said. “I have a whole stack of council papers and documents in one part of my home. It just continues to grow.”
Braun also said if there is a COVID-19 outbreak Juneau Council members could use their iPads for Zoom meetings when they can’t meet in person.
Also, the Dodge County Blue Zones Project presented the Juneau Common Council with a certificate Tuesday night to recognize being named a Wisconsin Healthy Community. Juneau joined Beaver Dam, Horicon and 28 other communities in the state receiving the silver designation through the UW Population Health Institute. The program, funded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program, is designed to celebrate and encourage achievements in health improvement in Wisconsin, and to serve as a guide for communities to expand and enhance their health improvement efforts. The designation recognizes communities that focus on multiple factors influencing health with sustainable solutions. To receive the silver designation, communities must show they have developed programs and made progress addressing health issues, working toward long term solutions, with a plan and funding in place, and tracking outcomes.
Emily Dieringer, a community health policy advocate with Beaver Dam Community Hospital in conjunction with the Blue Zones Project said the recognition comes because Juneau adopted stronger anti-tobacco ordinances, implemented a complete streets policy that encourages bike lanes and because several businesses and the school are Blue Zones-approved. The city will receive signs for placement at the city limits.
The Healthy Community Designation lasts for three years, at which point a community may reapply, Dieringer said.
