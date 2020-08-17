The recent declaration by Jefferson County’s new epidemiologist will not effect the Watertown Unified School District when it opens virtually to its students Sept. 1.
While epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani recommends all Jefferson County schools shut down face-to-face classes to virtual learning if the county’s COVID-19 positive rate reaches 8%, Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said the City of Watertown has been consistently at 5% or even lower at times since July 17.
The county’s positivity rate (calculated as a 14-day average) was 6.6% Wednesday. Watertown’s numbers related to COVID-19 are tracked separately from Jefferson County.
Watertown Unified School District Administrator Cassandra Schug said Watertown schools do not follow the Jefferson County plan, but follows the Watertown Reopening Plan, which includes four different phases to help them shift among their virtual, blended and face-to-face instructional models.
While Phase One utilizes a blended instructional model (part virtual and part in-person) for the middle and high school students, Phase Two strives to bring all of the students to school face-to-face, if possible. In this phase, the Watertown district may need to use blended instruction for its secondary students. The district would also need to evaluate its safety protocols and use that to determine how it would best serve the district’s students.
Phase Three means bringing all of the district’s students to their respective schools for face-to-face instruction. Phase Four is the same with the district modifying its safety protocols depending on the guidance it receives from the local and state health departments and Department of Public Instruction and the Centers for Disease Control.
