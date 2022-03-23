Rotary students for the month have been announced at Watertown High School. The seniors being recognized include Mia DelFrate, Drew Dettmann, and Jackson Barta.
DelFrate is the daughter of Nick and Courtney Nass. She enjoys hiking, biking, musical and orchestra.
While in high school, she was a member of the student council, serving as vice president her senior year; Tri-M Music Honor Society serving as treasurer her senior year; Association of Business Students, serving as secretary for two years; orchestra, pit orchestra for the musicals, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, and National Honor Society. She is a math tutor.
Following high school, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study statistics and international business.
Dettmann is the son of Mike and Sue Dettmann. He works on the family dairy farm and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a degree in agronomy.
During high school he was a member of the soccer team his freshman year, cross country, FFA, National Honor Society, jazz band, marching band and concert band. He is also a 4-H member.
Dettmann’s hobbies include trading stocks and working on his truck.
Barta is the son of Jayne and Todd Barta. He is the head lifeguard at the Watertown indoor pool.
During high school he was a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National German Honor Society serving as co-president, and was members of the varsity swim team, varsity tennis team, varsity soccer team, jazz band, pep band, pit orchestra, Skills USA and Academic Decathlon.
He is also a Boy Scout, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and a senior patrol leader.
Barta’s hobbies include fishing, camping, hiking, reading, building LEGOs and playing video games.
After high school, he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in mechanical engineering.
