'Hopes for Community' boosts businesses, residents

JEFFERSON — About four weeks ago, coordinators of the Tomorrow’s Hope health care nonprofit were preparing to send out letters seeking sponsorships for the nonprofit’s annual Hope Fest when the world went into pandemic mode, throwing everyday life into turmoil.
“It became clear that COVID-19, which was just beginning to hit America, would likely create hardships for our local businesses,” said Todd Wiedenhoeft, executive director of Tomorrow’s Hope.
Wiedenhoeft assumed the directorship of Tomorrow’s Hope in December when then-director Amanda Barber resumed her role chairing the nonprofit’s board, choosing to focus on Tomorrow’s Hope’s Men’s Health Initiative.
Now, finding the local community and the rest of the world in the midst of a crisis that was “changing the world as we know it,” it did not feel right to send out the regular mailers requesting sponsorships from local businesses, especially as many of those businesses were poised to take a major hit in the wake of the pandemic, forced closings and the Safer at Home mandate.
It soon became clear that a wait-and-see approach was also necessary for groups planning any sort of event in the coming months, so planners took their focus off the anticipated Hope Fest and started to look at ways they could help the community and its most vulnerable residents right now.
After some retooling, the local nonprofit pivoted to develop a program to aid the businesses that had provided so much support for Tomorrow’s Hope over the years, while continuing in its mission to help local residents with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
“We know that people who already have underlying conditions are now some of the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” Wiedenhoeft said, noting that it’s an uneasy time for everyone, but especially for individuals or families which are already dealing with hardships such as a chronic condition.
With the cooperation of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Tomorrow’s Hope planners got behind a gift card program which would benefit local businesses, with sponsored gift cards to participating businesses going out to people with life-limiting illnesses.
“I truly believe these businesses are the core of our local communities,” Wiedenhoeft said.
“We know what they mean to communities like Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and beyond,” he said. “They’re the ones that support just about everything within the community, from youth sports to school events, from civic organizations, to food pantries and churches,” Tomorrow’s Hope director said.
For the past 23 years — the entire existence of Tomorrow’s Hope — these same businesses have partnered with the local healthcare nonprofit to improve the area health care system and boost local residents’ health outcomes.
Small businesses from throughout the local area have really stepped up to help Tomorrow’s Hope foster health-related research, to support education and prevention initiatives, and to boost area health care institutions and organizations as they provide care and treatment and connect people to resources.
“For more than 23 years, Tomorrow’s Hope has partnered with local businesses to provide grants to community health providers to directly impact individuals touched by life-limiting illness,” Wiedenhoeft said. “In this unprecedented time, we want to help support the local businesses who have long advocated for our mission while also helping those touched by life-limiting illness.”
The support area businesses have provided has directly impacted the health of people in the local communities who have been touched by life-limiting illness, Wiedenhoeft said.
Tomorrow’s Hope kicked off its “Hope for Community” project shortly after the Safer at Home mandate took effect throughout Wisconsin.
The Jefferson Piggly Wiggly will serve as the community hub for all local businesses to sell their gift cards and/or vouchers. Tomorrow’s Hope community fundraising will enable the nonprofit to purchase gift vouchers from Piggly Wiggly for the local businesses most impacted by the pandemic and related shutdowns.
Those gift cards and vouchers will be given to individuals in the community with life-limiting illness and to those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
Wiedenhoeft said that coordinators are being mindful of how they use Tomorrow’s Hope funds during this time when the usual sources of donations are drying up.
Thus, the nonprofit kicked off this effort with a minimum of fanfare, circulating the announcement to some 3,000 followers via Facebook.
The Tomorrow’s Hope board of directors and other major backers kicked off the Hope for Community fund by donating $1,000.
So far, Wiedenhoeft said, Tomorrow’s Hope has garnered more than $2,000 in donations, although the organization hopes to raise an initial goal of $3,000.
“We can’t be frustrated at the pace this is taking right now — people are hurting,” the director said. “We hope that those who are a little better off and have money to spare will contribute to this cause to help keep their communities — and the people in them — healthy.”
Wiedenhoeft said that Tomorrow’s Hope is looking to distribute its first batch of gift cards to locals with life-limiting illness in the next week or so.
“The plan is to start this program in Jefferson and expand it into the surrounding communities in Jefferson County, depending on how well it is received by donors,” Wiedenhoeft said.
Tomorrow’s Hope, like so many other organizations during this pandemic era, has taken action to reduce expenses as much as possible to make it through the pandemic and to be able to carry on its core mission into the future.
But even in this time of crisis, Tomorrow’s Hope is setting aside all of the money raised through the Hope for Community program — 100 percent — for its recipients.
People can help this program by donating money for gift cards and vouchers. The cards are available at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Jefferson.
As this program kicks off, Tomorrow’s Hope is prioritizing local restaurants, salons and spas and other businesses determined to be “non-essential” which have been hardest hit in the initial wave of pandemic closures.
Meanwhile, Wiedenhoeft said that Tomorrow’s Hope is working with area churches and other organizations to identify local individuals with life-limiting illness who would benefit from the gift cards/vouchers.
Local businesses may contact Tomorrow’s Hope or the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to request that their business be added to this program.
The general idea is to create a pot of funds that circulates around the local community, with community fundraising assisting local businesses, gift cards and vouchers going to people with life-limiting illnesses who face greater expenses and greater risks than the community at large.
More money circulating in the local economy will then help area businesses and help them maintain their viability through the pandemic so ultimately they can be in a position to give back when conditions change.
In addition, Tomorrow’s Hope is still accepting donations toward its general charitable operations and day-today expenses.
For more information, people may check out the nonprofit’s website at tomorrowshope.org or its Facebook page. Donations may be made through GoFundMe at this link: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/hope-for-community.
People may also mail checks directly to the Tomorrow’s Hope office at P.O. Box 95, Jefferson WI 53549.
With questions, people may call Wiedenhoeft at 920-674-8967 or on his cell at 920-988-5101.
