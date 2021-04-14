They’re training for something they never want to encounter — an active shooter situation and its aftermath.
Several deputies and ranked officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Watertown police and fire Department members Tuesday morning to practice clearing rooms and treating mock victims following an active shooter situation at Maranatha Baptist University.
“Unfortunately active shooter situations are getting closer to home,” Watertown Police Patrol Capt. Ben Olsen said. “It’s important to train regularly (for them).”
He stressed there have been no active shooter incidents in the City of Watertown to date.
Olsen said Tuesday’s training was focused on the “rescue task force concept.”
“The scenarios used at least two sets of officers and fire/EMS/medical personnel,” Olsen said. “The goal is for the officers to enter the building while accompanied by fire/EMS/medical personnel and render aid to those that are injured.”
He said the once the threat of an active shooter is neutralized, victims are assessed for injuries and either treated on location and escorted out of the building or removed by a team to a secured area outside the building.
He said 98% of active shooter incidents in the U.S. are committed by a lone individual. He said more than one-third of the active shooters use more than one weapon.
“Many of the perpetrators commit suicide before law enforcement officers arrive or when confronted by law enforcement,” Olsen said. “When law enforcement has stopped active shooters — a single officer was responsible for 67% of the stops with two-officer teams stopping 22% of active shooters.”
He said all of the officers on the Watertown Police Department have been to active-shooter training and continue their training annually. He said 10 officers have also attended SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) sessions throughout Wisconsin, which allows them to bring additional skills back to the department to share with other officers.
“If this kind of incident happens in our area, it’s not going to be just the Watertown Police Department responding,” Olsen said. “It’s going to be agencies from all over. The more we can practice with members from other departments — the better prepared we will be.”
He said all the public safety personnel involved in Tuesday’s scenarios were wearing body armor, ballistic helmets, medical kits and other specialized equipment for these specialized types of operations.
“Not only are we able to practice the fundamentals of clearing buildings and treating those that are injured, we are able to work on issues that may come up in real life, such as communication between different agencies,” Olsen added. “All of this is important because all first responders — when faced with a chaotic event — will resort back to their training and experience.”
Olsen said the skills the public safety personnel practiced Tuesday are not unique to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office or Watertown fire and police departments.
“I hope all of us will walk away from this training feeling comfortable knowing that our backup will have the same fundamental skills as the others involved to protect the communities we serve as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” he said.
