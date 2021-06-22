ASHIPPUN — A 45-year-old Juneau woman was killed mid-afternoon Monday in a crash involving a pickup truck and semi at State Highway 67 and County Highway MM in the Town of Ashippun.
The intersection is 2 1/2 miles south of the Village of Neosho.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the fatal crash happened at 12:40 p.m. The initial investigation revealed a a Ford F350 pickup truck was westbound on County Highway MM, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit.
The vehicles then entered the ditch area and struck a power pole with lives wires, which fell on top of both vehicles. There may have been some power outages in the area due to this, the sheriff’s office reported.
The Juneau woman, who was the driver and only occupant of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured. They were 21- and 22-year-old males from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Failing to stop at a stop sign was a primary factor in the fatality, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.
Other possible factors are under investigation, including possible inattentive driving and seatbelt use, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Western Lakes EMS, Ashippun Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash investigation team, chaplains from the sheriff’s office, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, DCERT and We Energies.
