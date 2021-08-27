JUNEAU — Construction within the Dodgeland School District is taking shape and nearing completion.
Dodgeland School District Administrator Annette Thompson said Thursday the construction on the district’s projects remain on schedule.
She said the high school STEAM addition, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math, was not anticipated to be completed until early November and that remains the target date.
The other referendum-approved work, such as the installation of new HVAC units, new parking lots, LED lighting projects, major renovations to the IMC, Tech Center, commons, and middle and high school wings of the building are all on track to be done this week,” Thompson said. “We are very pleased with the quality of the workmanship on our building.”
She said the major renovations in the middle school include: new flooring, the creation of a new collaboration space with small group instruction areas, new restrooms and two new special education classrooms.
Thompson said the high school renovations include: a new robotics classroom and a technical education classroom, two Project Lead the Way (PLTW taps into students’ exploratory nature and engages them in learning that feels like play, and encourages students to keep discovering) classrooms, a remodeled graphic arts classroom and a new high school collaboration space.
“Construction is scheduled to continue through the school year and next summer,” Thompson said. “All referendum-approved building projects should be completed by September 2022.”
She said during this school year, the elementary school and the district office’s renovation work will also be completed.
Next summer, crews will return to the high school wing and begin work on the elementary school transformation, including the creation of a new 4K/5K playground and a new elementary school playground, Thompson said.
“There is a lot of work yet to be done, but all of it is on schedule,” Thompson said. “We are ready to welcome our staff back into the building Aug. 30 and our students on Sept. 7.”
Thompson said the district welcomes students and their parents into the building for their open house on Sept. 2.
“The plan is to have building tours for the public when the construction is completed next summer and early fall,” Thompson said. “In the meantime, I encourage individuals to visit our website to view construction images and related information.”
The improved educational spaces, enhanced safety and upgraded campus’ infrastructure would not have been possible if not for the public and its support for the successful April 2020 referendum.
Voters were asked in April 2020 to invest $17 million for district-wide facility improvements, which resulted in an estimated reduction in the school portion of taxes by an estimated $40 per $100,000 of equalized property value for a period of 20 years.
The district took advantage of low interest rates and locked in an average rate of 2.48% for the sale of the referendum bonds. This lowered the overall interest cost by more than $3.7 million over the 20-year borrowing term. The school debt portion of the mill rate dropped by $0.66, instead of the projected $0.40.
The successful referendum focused on three key areas of improvement:
• Infrastructure, such as replacing and repairing existing district-wide building systems, including plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and roofing; and capital improvements, such as the parking lot, the roof and replacement of some doors and windows.
• Improving school safety with the playground making sure it is protected for the students, traffic flow such as dropping and picking up of children at the school and improvements to the security to the district office entry.
• Updating learning spaces and expanding high school Tech Ed classrooms and labs, such as with addition of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) through automation, robotics, metals, woods, and Project Lead The Way, which is a hands-on curriculum for STEAM; remodeling 4K classrooms to make them more engaging between instructor and students.
Voters in the district last approved a school building referendum May 9, 2000. A single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville, and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau.
