JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board gave a nod Wednesday night to a facilities plan update that will likely involve forming an ad-hoc committee of board members, staffers and community members to shape long-term plans.
The board took no specific action Wednesday, but board members are moving toward the formation of such an ad-hoc committee in the first three months of next year.
This expected move arises out of a facilities study that was recently conducted for the district by Findorff.
Hired in February, Findorff worked in conjunction with Strand Associates, which reviewed building systems, and Zimmerman Architectural Studios, which reviewed the facilities’ educational adequacy, capacity, handicap accessibility and safety.
The study stretched from April through October. In November, the consultants presented their findings to the Jefferson school board.
Explaining the whole process, Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that this facilities plan should not be confused with the routine maintenance plan, which dictates how often filters need to be changed and other routine upkeep measures.
The projects plan, then, eyes bigger items, laying out when a building roof is likely to need replacement or the brick facade is going to need repair.
Needs for the coming year are very concrete, while as the plan looks out over the next five to 10 years, the forecast gets a little more hazy.
In hiring Findorff to do the recent facilities study, Rollefson said, the district was looking to confirm the priority areas that district buildings and grounds department were already away and to see if there were any priority items buildings and grounds personnel might have missed.
“Most of what the consultants shared we were already aware of as a district,” Rollefson said. “A significant portion of the needs they identified were already on our maintenance plan.”
Overall, the study confirmed that Jefferson school facilities have been very well maintained, but that some parts of the district’s infrastructure are aging and will need more investment, particularly at East Elementary School, which is 80 years old.
The Findorff study did give the district some guidance on what it would cost to address facilities needs at all of the school buildings over the next several years.
Not surprisingly due to its construction date of 1938, East Elementary stood out as the school with the most issues and the steepest maintenance challenges.
“It’s a grand old lady of a building, and carries a lot of sentimental value, but it does have some significant needs,” Rollefson said of East. “The slate roof is also 80 years old, for example.”
The consultants estimated the 10-year anticipated maintenance costs at East Elementary at $123 per square foot or $7,469,205 overall during that 10 years, in order to bring the building up to 21st Century standards.
For comparison, the consultants projected the maintenance costs for the high school over the next decade at $18 per square foot.
Overall, the consultants said, East Elementary School has adequate space for the students it serves, but it has several interior and exterior site safety and security challenges that should be addressed along with significant facility maintenance needs.
As the district moves forward in planning for the future of East Elementary School, planners will be asked to look at all options, from replacing it with a new school to a major remodel to minor accommodations.
Assisting in the planning process will be the ad-hoc committee, which would include representation from the school board, district staff, and community members, especially those with expertise to contribute in terms of architecture, construction or finance.
For now, he said, the district has good direction to carry on with its shorter-term maintenance priorities.
The long-term planning is necessary, however, to make sure the district is not just meeting needs as they come up but anticipating them well ahead of time, assuring that the district acts in a fiscally responsible manner while making sure its buildings are safe.
