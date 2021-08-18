BEAVER DAM — Ride the Ferris wheel. Share a corn dog. Listen to great music. There’s a lot for visitors to see and do at the Dodge County Fair during its five-day run beginning today.
Despite last year’s reprieve — because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Dodge County Fair marks its 134th year in 2021.
“With COVID, everybody canceled last summer — the entertainers canceled, the fair canceled — so so we just moved on to planning the next fair and the entertainers all said, ‘yes’ to coming to this year’s fair,” said Sharon Keil of the Dodge County Fair Association. “We’re just happy to hold the fair this year. Everyone is.”
The Badger State Tractor Pull will kick-off fair’s free entertainment lineup at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Keil said fair attendees will want to arrive early for the this three-hour event because it is a popular draw.
The vehicles are driven by competitors across two tracks weighing approximately 40,000 pounds. Each 300-foot track will have “pull-offs” with approximately 75 participants. The event will feature various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.
Exhibitor judging will take place throughout Wednesday.
Music returns to the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday with an appearance by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. This is the band’s 50th anniversary tour. The familiar country, folk and bluegrass sounds will entertain fairgoers. Expect to hear such hits as “Fishin’ in the Dark,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “Modern Day Romance” from the group that had secured 16 Top 10 hits in the 1980s and 1990s.
Also at 7 p.m. Thursday, there is the meat animal sale.
Named an “Artist to Watch” by Billboard and CMT, Jordan Davis will perform at 8 p.m. Friday on the grandstand stage.
Davis recently released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring the current Top 20 single “Almost Maybes” as well as a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels, “Cool Anymore.” The singer/songwriter has previously toured with Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion and last year headlining his Trouble Town Tour hitting more than 20 cities.
Davis is climbing the charts, just a few of his recent highlights include: 2020 ACM New Music Male Artist of the Year nominee’s debut album Home State has accumulated more than 1 billion streams worldwide and features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” the double platinum-certified “Singles You Up” and Platinum-Certified “Take It From Me.”
In 2019, Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year.
On Saturday, fair attendees will enjoy the 9 a.m. horse pull and 1 p.m. farm tractor pull.
Blue Oyster Cult and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas are featured at 8 p.m. Saturday as the main stage performers at the Dodge County Fair.
Since 1972, Blue Oyster Cult has been traveling the world bringing their unique take on rock music with them.
The band was founded in the late 1960s with members Eric Bloom (vocals, stun guitar), Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (lead guitar, vocals), Allen Lanier (keyboards, guitar), and rhythm section brothers Joe Bouchard (bass, vocals) and Albert Bouchard (drums, vocals).
With relentless touring, Blue Oyster Cult grew their fanbase, and scored their biggest hits with “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and “Burnin’ For You,” both quintessential rock songs that remain popular to this day.
Now nearing their fifth decade, Blue Oyster Cult is still “On Tour Forever,” playing shows to sold-out crowds in the United States and abroad.
Last year has been a momentous one for the band, as they released their first studio album of all-new songs, titled “The Symbol Remains” in October, and have already welcomed six releases so far this year — three live albums and three reissues.
Also on the main stage Saturday night is Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.
Backed by the power of Thomas’ vocals, Jefferson Starship not only appeared on the radio. They were heard on television, in movies and at major sporting events.
The band received an Oscar nomination for its hit “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” from the popular 1980s movie, “Mannequin.” Major League Baseball used their song “It’s Not Over Till It’s Over” as the league’s theme during the summer of 1987. In 1989, “Wild Again” was also used in Tom Cruise’s film, “Cocktail.”
In Beaver Dam, Thomas will perform five decades of hits with the five-piece band, Starship. Its current members include: Jeff Adams (bass) John Roth (guitar), Phil Bennett (keyboards), Darrell Verdusco (drums) and Stephanie Calvert (vocals).
The entertainment will be held rain or shine (unless there is severe weather).
There’s also Family Day on the Midway from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
On the last day of the fair, there is the Little Flock Showmanship contest at 10 a.m. in the small animal building. This is followed by the Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship contest at 1 p.m. in the small animal building.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the farm progress arena, the Little Britches Showmanship contest will take place. This event is to promote interest in dairy. The Dodge County Dairy Youth Advisory Committee organizes and sponsors the Little Britches Showmanship contest.
Also on Sunday, the Dodge County Little Shepherds Showmanship contest at 3 p.m. in the sheep barn arena. The Little Shepherds Showmanship contest challenges youth to demonstrate their sheep showmanship abilities, while practicing for future participation in the sheep project or just to have fun.
At 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, the demolition derby takes place with cars, vans and trucks crashing the day away in front of the main grandstand.
The concert series, tractor pull and all other grandstand entertainment and parking are always free with paid admission to the fair.
Visitors can attend the fair for $5.40 a day with the purchase of a season ticket. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon; or $10 after noon. Children age nine and under are free. Season tickets are $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at most Dodge County banks, Recheck’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly or at the Fairground’s office.
There are no carry-ins allowed.
