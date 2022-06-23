JUNEAU — The Whitewater city manager will be Dodge County’s new administrator, starting Aug. 21.
Cameron Clapper of Whitewater was approved for the position by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night on a 28-3 vote.
Voting against the new hire were supervisors Jeff Breslow, Dan Siegmann and Mike Butler.
Breslow voiced concern about the compensation plan and vacation time Clapper will receive for overseeing the daily operations of the county, prepare future budgets and hire and fire department heads.
“It is a bad precedent to start at the top for wages,” Breslow said. “I think it is a tough sell to other county employees to start with three weeks vacation,” he added.
Board Chairman Dave Frohling the salary is the same as that paid to former Administrator Jim Mielke. Mielke retired June 1 after serving as the county first administrator. He was hired in September of 2008 and retired after 14 years of service.
Clapper will be placed at step one of the labor grade AA, beginning with a salary equivalent to $67.88 an hour. His paid time off accrual rate is .103 per hour. He will receive the same fringe benefits provided to other department heads, according to the resolution.
An employment agreement was negotiated with Clapper, Supervisor Robert Boelk Jr., a member of the county’s executive committee, told fellow board members. “It was the fairest deal we can come up with,” he said.
Clapper was not in attendance at the county meeting because he was attending a council meeting in the city of Whitewater, Frohling said. “He is fulfilling the duties of his current position,” he said.
The employment agreement is for Aug. 22 through Aug. 21, 2025. Unless the board of supervisors notifies the administrator by Feb. 21, 2024, the agreement will renew for an additional one year.
The new administrator will be considered an employee with 10 years of service for the purpose of calculating paid time off. He will be credited with 120 hours of paid time off on Sept. 22.
Clapper has one year to establish residency in Dodge County. He will be reimbursed for the move, up to $5,000.
Clapper has been city manager of Whitewater since 2012. Prior to that, he was Whitewater’s assistant to the city manager from 2010 to 2012.
He served the Village of Waunakee from 2005 to 2010 as a management/analyst/deputy clerk and then as assistant to the village administrator.
He earned both a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.
The executive committee has been leading the administrator search, which began in March.
Clapper was selected from a field of 17 applicants for the position. Clapper and three other finalists participated in an assessment process on June 6 and 7 in Juneau.
The other three finalist for the position included Rebecca Bell, Dodge County Human Services and health director, Daryl DeDeker, a professor of accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Scott Feldt, who serves as the county administrator in Kewaunee County.
To assist in finding a replacement for Mielke, the executive committee entered into a service agreement with Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh. In May the county board appointed Jon Hochkammer as its interim county administrator until the position of administrator is filled and an appointment is made. According to the agreement Hochkammer works four days a week at a rate of $16,200 a month.
Also at the board meeting, Hochkammer and Corporation Counsel Kim Nass gave a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of county board supervisors.
Supervisors voted on laptop computers for the first time Tuesday night. According to Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson, the switch to laptop voting went smoothly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.