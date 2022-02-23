Fort Memorial Hospital designated a top 100 facility

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, has announced it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
“We are proud to be named a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital once again,” said Mike Wallace, president and CEO of Fort HealthCare. “In another year of challenges, the combination of our people working with our mission, vision and values has kept us on track for continuously achieving recognitions like the Top 100.”
“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
