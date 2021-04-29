JUNEAU — A Cottage Grove man was charged earlier this week in Dodge County Circuit Court with assaulting a City of Watertown minor.

Ryan Zuleger, 35, faces a felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child. If convicted Zuleger faces a $100,000 fine and 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly made inappropriate contact with the victim multiple times between November 2019 and March 2020.

Zuleger admitted to his actions in text message via social media with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, the complaint said.

Zuleger has an initial appearance scheduled for June 1 in Dodge County Circuit Court.

