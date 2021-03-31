RUBICON — Four candidates are vying for two positions on the Rubicon Town Board in Tuesday’s spring election. Voters will select the two candidates when they go to the polls for the general election.
Incumbent Rubicon Town Supervisor Jeffrey M. Neu will square off against Joel Gehring for the town board supervisor No. 2 seat. After repeated attempts to reach Neu and Gehring, neither of the two individuals filled out a candidate questionnaire for the Watertown Daily Times.
The other open seat is for town treasurer with Damian Schmitt and Kayla M. Haack on the ballot. Incumbent Paul R. Hauser is not seeking reelection.
Schmitt has 38 years of residence in the Town of Rubicon. He is married to Michelle. He holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting, finance and economics from Marian University. He has no previous political experience.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I believe with my experience in the accounting field for the last 17 years would be a great benefit for the Town of Rubicon. I have been working for a local business in Rubicon for the last 14 years as an office manager. Since I am running for treasurer, I believe my attention to detail would be a great asset. I have been a lifelong resident.”
Haack did not provide information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.