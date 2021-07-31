JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department will host its seventh annual National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Jefferson County Fair Park.
National Night Out is aimed at enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and bolstering a true sense of community.
Lt. Joe Szwec, of the Jefferson Police Department, said the event provides a great opportunity to bring people and law enforcement together under positive circumstances. The Jefferson event is associated with a national program in its 38th year.
The event at the fairgrounds will feature interactive displays, informational booths and demonstrations by local police, and fire officials, local utility workers, representatives of Jefferson’s Department of Public Works and other local officials
There will be family-friendly activities for all ages.
In addition, many local businesses will have display booths.
River’s Edge Meat Market and Catering will have food and beverages available for purchase, as will Doyle’s Dogs.
This year’s event also includes “furry friends,” including law enforcement “K-9” units, animals from the Humane Society of Jefferson County, dogs from Custom Canines Service Dog Academy and horses from the Whitewater Area Mounted Search and Rescue Team.
Air Methods is scheduled to land a medical transport helicopter on site at 6:30 p.m. The helicopter will be on display until take-off, tentatively set at 7:30 p.m.
Kids’ activities include cookie decorating sponsored by the Bon Ton Bakery of Jefferson, a photo booth sponsored by the Jefferson Public Library, a blow-up obstacle course, and a dunk tank where children can take a chance at dunking local community, school, and police officials.
Szwec said organizers are also working to bring in the National Guard paintball range which teens had the chance to try at the recent Jefferson County Fair.
Drone demonstrations are also on tap.
The Jefferson Optimist Club will sponsor a bike helmet and license giveaway.
For more information, people may contact Szwec at 920-674-7707.
