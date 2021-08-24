JEFFERSON — Despite strong differences of opinion, the discourse remained polite Monday as parents and community members weighed in on a possible mask mandate at the Jefferson schools.
While the speakers tipped heavily against requiring masks in schools, the school board ultimately decided, on a narrow vote, to require masks when school opens Sept. 1.
Opening the public comment session, a Sullivan mom said that while she "appreciate(s) people who have a passion for wearing a mask," she does not think they should be required, asserting that her son was "bullied" by his teacher in the past year over difficulties he had wearing a mask.
A Jefferson man said he has to wear a mask for his job working in a high lead area, and he noted that his coworkers' masks have to stay on 100% of the time or they let in lead oxide.
Because masks in schools are frequently worn incorrectly, he asserted that they make little difference and thus should not be required.
Lisa Fox of Helenville said she has talked to all kinds of people in the course of her job at an area gas station, and the overwhelming feeling of customers is that mask decisions should be left up to parents.
She argued that masks have negative effects, causing "headache, disorientation, rashes, CO2 toxicity, vision loss, and thermal equilibrium loss."
While she sympathizes with those who have lost people to COVID-19, she said there are positives to being infected, as it "builds up the immune system."
Citing a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article which reported that a large percentage of health care workers have chosen not to get vaccinated, she argued that the district should not be promoting vaccination.
Bryan Walhovd of Jefferson had a different perspective.
"It's not about each of us individually," he said of mask-wearing. "It's about all of us together. In the interest of people who don't have a choice, we need to protect them.
"I'd hate to see any kid land in intensive care," he said, noting that children 11 and under don't have the opportunity to get a vaccine.
Cheryl Metcalf, a hospice nurse and parent of six children, said she supports masks when they're "medically necessary," but she asserted that schools are not the place for them.
She noted that the elderly patients she sees don't wear masks, and said that it's not the schools' place to tell students to wear masks or not.
She asserted that COVID-19 has a 99% survival rate, "better than influenza."
That statistic is not supported by the facts, however. According to information put out by Johns Hopkins earlier in the pandemic, roughly 45 million cases of flu per year (it fluctuates) cause around 61,000 deaths, while the first five million reported COVID-19 cases caused some 180,000 deaths.
World numbers currently stand at 213,519,645 reported cases and 4,457,866 reported deaths, according to Worldometer.
If masks are required, "the last thing I want to do is pull my children out of the district they've grown up in, where their friends are, where we are part of the community," Metcalf said. "But I will if I must."
A Helenville mom asked school board members to gauge public opinion before requiring masks.
"Look at the people who are around you - How many people are wearing masks and how many aren't?" she asked.
"Why now? We had such a great summer," she said. "Why can't we keep doing what we've been doing?"
She asserted that people who aren't comfortable with that can always go virtual.
Board members later clarified that the district does not have a local virtual option this year: those interested in studying virtually are referred to the JEDI online consortium and would be enrolled in a totally separate program not associated with what local teachers and local classrooms are doing, unlike the synchronous virtual and in-person classes offered to all students last year.
"It is on my mind, pulling my students out," the parent said, (referencing a mask requirement.) "I don't want you to tell me how to do my job as a parent."
A Jefferson man asserted that having a differentiated system for the vaccinated as opposed to the unvaccinated was discriminatory. One of the options on the table, though the Jefferson board did not choose to go this route, was to recommend masks for the vaccinated and to "require" them of those who had not received the vaccine.
"You might as well sew a big 'C' on our coat," the man said.
He said that schools should not be promoting vaccines, as they'd been approved for "emergency use only." Earlier on Monday, the Pfizer vaccine gained full government approval for use in everyone age 16 and up.
An intensive care unit nurse from rural Johnson Creek spoke next, offering a different perspective as a medical professional in the hospital environment throughout the pandemic.
Her voice breaking with emotion, the nurse told of bringing young children, 8 or 9 years old, to say goodbye to parents who were dying of COVID-19.
As unpleasant as it has been for the general population to wear masks throughout the last many months, she said that witnessing the effects of COVID-19 up close has been disheartening and traumatizing to the health care workers on the front lines, and the families of people affected.
Citing another speaker's comment that COVID-19 has only a 1% fatality rate, the nurse commented tearfully, "To me, 1% is a lot of people."
Area hospitals have seen their COVID caseloads quadruple in recent weeks, the ICU nurse said. If a mask requirement saves even one life, she said, it's worth it.
Keith Schmelling of Jefferson said that his kids are too young to receive a vaccine and he wants them protected from the airborne spread. The individuals wearing masks are not fully protected, though they protect others - it's the unmasked person who spreads the virus.
As to the argument, "Keep your kids home if they're sick," he said. He noted his wife's experience working in a day care provides plenty of evidence that people will continue sending their children to school even when they're obviously sick.
"If we (the Jefferson schools) decide no masks, we may have to pull our kids out," Schmelling said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.