After Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest provided her COVID-19 update to Watertown Common Council members Tuesday night, alderman Eric Schmid said residents are becoming “very impatient” and “frustrated” with the lack of quantitive answers.
“‘I don’t know,’ is not going over well anymore,” he said. “I’m catching a lot of flack. People don’t want arbitrary information. They want solid data so they can go back to living life because the numbers are so inconsistent.”
Schmid said the city needs to devise a “better plan. He said those in the medical community, who work in Watertown, Milwaukee and Madison, are feeling frustrated.
In her report, Quest said there have been 4,333 total investigations with 250 confirmed COVID-19 cases. She said 8% of those cases were hospitalized.
“We have five probable cases and those were individuals who were clinically diagnosed by a medical provider and a test was not taken,” Quest said. “We have 108 suspect cases with 3,901 that are not cases.”
She said 232 individuals recovered and are being discharged from isolation, which is 10 days and 24 hours where the individual has no fever and no symptoms.
“For some people, it is 10 days,” Quest said. “For others, it is much longer than the 10-day timeframe.”
Quest said there are currently 69 open contact investigations. She said those, who are between the ages of 20 and 29, are the age group most infected by COVID-19.
She presented a “Watertown Positive Case Breakdown” that showed 41% of individuals, who caught COVID-19, were attending a gathering, party or meeting with people outside their homes. She said 21 of the individuals were associated with clusters. Two individuals caught COVID-19 from bars and/or restaurants. While five caught the virus form their workplaces, eight people received it from congregate settings, such as nursing homes and assisted living residences. Quest said six people caught COVID-19 from other clusters, such as contact in their own homes from other family members.
“We’re trying to be very transparent,” Quest said.
She said she is following the Centers for Disease Control model.
“We are using a very science-based model,” she said. “I am working closely with the medical community because some of the metrics are based on their information.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city or the county can’t predict when the time will come for people to go back to living their lives like they once did before COVID-19 struck the nation.
“This is based on the CDC’s recommendation,” she said.
Schmid said, “The challenge is saying this is science based when the information from the CDC is changing the numbers and becoming more inconsistent because the narrative keeps changing. This is the push back I’m getting because we’re keeping people in a model that’s incongruent with real life.”
McFarland said she understood Schmid’s concerns.
“There is no crystal ball from where we can move from phase to phase,” she said. “Our phases are only recommendations. I don’t think the city is clamping down on anyone. We are not mandating anything.”
Schmid said residents need to go back to living their lives.
“We are sacrificing our school children for what? The numbers are being manipulated and propagated,” Schmid said. “The way each state handles this is different based on that’s state’s leadership.”
He urged council members to “push back” on Wisconsin’s leaders and their mandates to regain some normalcy in their lives.
