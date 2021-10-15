Volunteer of year, lifetime volunteer, other adults honored by 4-H

FORT ATKINSON – Jefferson County 4-H honored the county rocketry leader as its Volunteer of the Year and named two individuals with the Lifetime Volunteer Award, as well as presenting numerous other honors to adults supporting the county 4-H program.
Named as the Volunteer of the Year, for outstanding leaders serving 10 years or less, was Rocketry Project Leader Robert Thomas of Fort Atkinson.
“Robert Thomas is an incredibly dedicated, positive and knowledgeable project leader, who has kept the Rocketry Project up and running in whatever format possible all throughout the pandemic,” the nomination said.
“While members could only meet online, he held substantive weekly meetings via Zoom, sharing building tips, safety pointers, fin design options and much more with everyone who showed up,” it said.
“Sometimes several kids made the meeting. Sometimes only one logged on — and he made the meeting worthwhile for that one kid, answering their questions and exploring issues in all areas of rocketry or even veering into other scientific fields if that’s where that kid’s interest lay.
“When allowed, Mr. Thomas worked hard to arrange for socially distanced and safe in-person activities such as rocket launches at the fairgrounds, and finally when things began to open up in the spring, in-person build sessions at the UW-Extension office,” the nomination said.
“He personally drove all over the county delivering rocketry kits and supplies to youngsters who were in quarantine and could not leave their homes, providing members with enriching activities even in the most challenging of circumstances,” it said.
“At fair, he arranged for another launch, promising to extend the event ‘until the last person was gone.’,” it said. “When winds and a launchpad explosion (no injuries — all safety measures were followed) blew the event off course, he scheduled a repeat for the next day.
“Throughout all of the difficulties of the pandemic, through rule changes and restrictions, quarantine and isolation, Mr. Thomas has done his utmost to help his charges continue to learn and experiment — in a safe manner. And he does so with a smile and a glad heart,” the nomination said.
“Probably the greatest gift he gives the young people in the Rocketry Project is his own catching enthusiasm, which likely has spurred a lifelong passion for some of the members of the project and a great appreciation in the rest,” the nomination concluded.
The Lifetime Volunteer Award, which honors a 4-H certified leader/volunteer who has been part of the Jefferson County 4-H Program for 11 or more years and who has demonstrated exemplary service to 4-H while promoting service through volunteerism as both an opportunity and a privilege.
This year, the award went out to two individuals.
The first recipient, Crystal Hoffmann, a longtime leader in Jefferson County 4-H, serves as the general leader for Stone School 4-H.
She also serves as the 4-H Leaders Association President.
She and her family have been welcoming and quick to help new families learn the ropes of 4-H and have dedicated themselves to creating fun activities to help young 4-Hers interact and learn.
Kim Degner presented Cindy Gruenwald with the second 2020-2021 Lifetime Volunteer of the Year Award.
“Cindy Gruenwald is just one of those individuals that has always put 4-H first,” Degner said. “She farms, works at a nursing home besides and continues to live 4-H every day.
“Her parents held meetings at their home when she was in 4-H and then she became a leader herself,” Degner continued. “She organizes activities with such enthusiasm that sometimes you feel tired just watching her accomplish so many great things for our youth.
“I am not sure if the word, ‘old-fashioned’ is a proper word, but she instills the meaning of hard work and the ability to make great things out of few supplies,” Degner said. “She is resourceful and willing to help with any project that we are doing. She has also had 3 kids follow the 4-H path and has said that this last year was going to be her last.
“After 30 plus years, we will miss her spirit at our meetings, her drive to get things done and most importantly, the fact that she has not only included 4-H in her life, but has lived like 4-H is life,” the nominator said.
Honored with the 2020-21 “Friend of 4-H” award were Pete and Cheri Dempsey.
Susie Schuld presented the award, noting that the Dempseys have been longtime supporters of the Jefferson County Poultry Project, serving as guest speakers at poultry project meetings and lending their experience and expertise to poultry-keepers young and old.
“Pete has been clerking for the Jefferson County Fair show for a very long time,” Schuld said. “Pete and Cheri also donate the adorable little ducklings you see at the fair each year. Proceeds from the duckling sales go back into our poultry project for education and awards.
Also honored were members of the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Association Board of Directors, including Jessica Pfeifer, Stable Stompers, President; Susie Schuld, Twin Rivers, President Elect; Emilie Shoop, Jefferson Boosters, Secretary; Warren Stendel, Sullivan Stars, Treasurer; Dustin Winkelman, Independent; Becki Durkee, Lake Ripley; Megan Lundy, Cream of the Crop; Robert Thomas, Duck Creek; and Jeff West, Lucky Clovers.
Last year’s board members were Cindy Jaquith, Stone School; Tracy Brandel, South Side Eagles; Kim Kreger, Ideal Clever Clovers; Ashley Schlender, Hubbleton Hustlers; Shannon Streich, South Side Eagles; and youth Board Director Elizabeth Katzman, Stone School.
Club leaders also received recognition, with special kudos for their efforts in the incredibly difficult task keeping youth engaged and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They have been innovative, stretched their knowledge of technology, and worked incredibly hard to maintain our program,” said Kara Loyd, Jefferson County 4-H program coordinator.
Leaders earning recognition this year included Megan Lundy, Cream of the Crop; Brett Hart, Duck Creek; Kim Degner, Hubbleton Hustlers; Kimberly Kreger, Ideal Clever Clovers; Courtney Kreger, Ideal Clever Clovers; Sue van Zanten, Jefferson Boosters; Laura Evenson, Lake Ripley; Becky Mehringer, Lake Ripley; Jeff West, Lucky Clovers; Melissa Gross, Rock Lake Troopers; Carol Eck, South Side Eagles; Jessica Pfeifer, Stable Stompers; LeAnn Kissner, Stable Stompers; Tammy Price, Sullivan Stars; and Willie Jacobson, Twin Rivers.
Recognized as first-year leaders were: Amanda Beauchamp, Country Roots; Cale Thom, Farming Around; Danielle Chwala, Jefferson Boosters; Holly Johnson, Lake Ripley; Gwen Boettcher, Rock Lake Troopers; Jennifer Olson, Rock Lake Troopers; Robert Knapp, Ixonia Victory; Jody Peter, Lake Ripley; Patricia Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers; and Heather Reu, Stone School.
Recognized as fifth-year leaders were: Cassandra Krull, Country Clovers; Julie Hunstiger, Country Roamers; Rachel Thom, Country Roots; Robyn Ksicinski, Independent; Christopher Listle, Independent; Rachael Davies, Lake Mills Legendaries; Rebekah Durkee, Lake Ripley; Laura Evenson, Lake Ripley; Judy Lund, Lake Ripley; Rachal Mark, Maple Street Hustlers; Monica Armstrong, Stable Stompers; Marvin Blazewicz Jr., Stable Stompers; Tamara Blazewicz, Stable Stompers; and Deb Jaeger, Stable Stompers.
Ten-year leaders recognized included: Tina Blake, Farmington All Stars; Kim Degner, Hubbleton Hustlers; Rebecca Palacios, Lucky Clovers; Dave Messmer, Rock Lake Troopers; Yvette Messmer, Rock Lake Troopers; Terri Besch, Rock River Clovers; Harman Bos, Rock River Clovers; Jenny Bos, Rock River Clovers; Jean Doherty, Rock River Rebels; Tracy Brandel, South Side Eagles; Lisa Haas, Stable Stompers; Craig Langlois, Stable Stompers; and Nichole Jaquith, Stone School.
Honored as 15-year leaders were: Rob Gruenwald, Hubbleton Hustlers; Ed Bielinski, Independent; and Jerry Pellmann, Independent.
Honored for 20 years of leadership were: Jane Schwartz, Independent; Peter Mark, Maple Street Hustlers; and Jessica Pfeifer, Stable Stompers.
Honored for a quarter century of leadership were Kathleen Steindorf, Lucky Clovers, and Pam Seidl, South Side Eagles.
Marking three decades of leadership were: Cindy Gruenwald, Hubbleton Hustlers; Monica Gerner, Independent; Carol Eck, South Side Eagles, and LeAnn Kissner, Stable Stompers.
