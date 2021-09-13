LOWELL — A horse and buggy driver has died from injuries he sustained Friday morning after being struck by an SUV.
A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy responded at 7:10 a.m. to a crash between a Subaru SUV and a horse and buggy on State Highway 16/60 west of the intersection with County Highway J in the Town of Lowell.
The initial investigation revealed the horse and buggy was eastbound on State Highway 16/60 approaching the intersection with County Highway J. The Subaru driver, Eric Schmoldt, 34, of Sun Prairie was also eastbound on State Highway 16/60. The front of the Subaru struck the rear of buggy causing the lone occupant of the buggy to be ejected.
The operator of the horse and buggy was flown by LifeNet Helicopter to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, and later died from his injuries.
Schmoldt sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
The horse was injured and is being cared for.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County medical examiner. Beaver Dam paramedics, Reeseville, Lowell, Clyman fire departments and Reeseville first responders, LifeNet Helicopter and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team assisted at the scene.
State Highway 16/60 was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was being investigated.
“Traffic crash investigations can be complex in nature and may take months to complete, thus making a timely determination if the crash is criminal in nature difficult,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is not naming the victim and will err on the side of protecting victim’s rights until such time as it is clear it is not a criminal matter. This will be determined on a case-by-case basis as the circumstances of every incident are unique.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.