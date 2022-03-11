Jefferson County leaders are excited about what they say is an accelerating pace of development on the ever-lengthening Interurban Trail that lies east of Watertown.
County board supervisors from the Watertown area — to a person — voted this week to support the evolving Interurban Trail that runs toward Oconomowoc and, when fully realized, will connect the city’s more ambitious walkers, runners and cyclists to Milwaukee’s lakefront.
More moderate athletes will be able to work their way over to Ixonia and Oconomowoc.
Many people are also expected to navigate the trail west, coming from Milwaukee and Waukesha counties to enjoy amenities here and perhaps add to local commerce.
The board on Tuesday advanced a pair of resolutions related to the trail, with the first calling for acceptance of bids for construction and paving of more of it. The second was for contracting of engineering services to complete a feasibility study on another phase that will advance the project.
Amy Rinard, who represents Ixonia on the panel, on Wednesday expressed her enthusiasm for the ever-expanding trail and discussed how the speed at which the trail is growing seems to be increasing. Also chiming in were Watertown-area supervisors Michael Wineke and Karl Zarling.
“I am entirely supportive of the Interurban Trail,” Wineke said. “This trail has been a cooperative project involving both Jefferson County and the City of Watertown Parks Department. It has been funded, in large part, using a federal grant, as well as a Wisconsin Stewardship grant. Once completed, it will be of great benefit to the people of Jefferson County.”
“I’m a big supporter of the Interurban Trail,” Zarling said. “Personally, my sons and I bicycle, I’d say, a moderate amount. We don’t put on nearly as many miles as a lot of people do. We’re somewhere in the middle. Having a safe, traffic-free alternative to streets and county roads, with destinations — this sounds like a healthy, fun and inexpensive way to spend some quality family time outdoors.”
Zarling is also pleased and impressed by what he called “the huge role” his predecessor in District 4, Augie Tietz, had in making the trail a reality.
“I share Augie’s view of the importance of parks and trails in Jefferson County. I also echo Supervisor Rinard’s comments this week regarding benefit to, specifically, this portion of the county in which the trail will run. There are positives to drawing more recreation to an area that’s a little sparse, relative to other parts of the county.”
The Interurban Trail runs along right of way that is owned by We Energies, but is licensed by the county to use. The trail, as it is proposed, is almost 11 miles long and is on the former interurban rail line between Watertown and Oconomowoc.
The Interurban Trail’s path cross section, when finished, will consist of a 10-foot-wide asphalt surface with two-foot-wide aggregate shoulders. The project is located primarily in Jefferson County, with 10 miles of trail and a portion in Waukesha County with one mile of pathway. The trail will eventually connect with others that will have a terminus at Milwaukee’s lakefront.
Zarling pointed out that it is his belief that the Interurban Trail is not only a benefit to residents of Jefferson County, but will open up the amenities of the county to people who live east of Watertown.
“My opinion is that this won’t be a one-way thing. Folks from Oconomowoc and beyond will ultimately find their way to Watertown, and it’ll be a great excuse for people to explore our wonderful little city and get to know our shops and citizens better,” Zarling said. “I’d love to, ultimately, see the trail continue west clear to Madison and beyond.”
Zarling said it will also add focus to Jefferson County’s Trek Bicycle firm in Waterloo.
“Trek is a large, strong, local employer and supplier to millions of cyclists around the world,” he said. “Nearly all of our bikes are Treks and we intend to keep it that way ... Jefferson County is a beautiful area to explore, and every opportunity we have to make this known to the rest of the world will ultimately be a win for all of us, locally.”
Zarling and others say they can’t wait for the trail to be completed, although a timeline is difficult to pin down, because its funding relies heavily on grants.
“I’m truly excited to see the trail’s completion. One of our jobs as supervisors is to look forward, to move forward purposefully and not just tread water,” he said. “(We move) into a future where generations to come will appreciate our placing a value on life and commerce, enhancing projects like this.”
