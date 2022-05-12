The Watertown Police Department’s 2021 Annual Report revealed that domestic violence arrests fell to 91 in 2021, the first time the number fell below 100 since at least 2015.
The number has rapidly decreased after reaching an all-time high of 160 domestic violence arrests in 2019, falling to 112 in 2020 before the five-year low in 2021. Watertown city councilwoman Dana Davis, at a recent common council meeting, asked WPD Chief Robert Kaminski if this decrease has any correlation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t attribute it to anything specific,” Kaminski said. “Some people have said that because of COVID, a lot of victims are not reaching out because victims and abusers are at home together. I don’t know how significant that issue is in our city and I don’t know how significant that was last year.”
While domestic violence arrests were nearly cut in half across two years, OWI arrests rose rapidly to 124 in 2021. There were fewer than 85 OWI arrests per year in both 2019 and 2020, and 2021 saw the highest total of OWI arrests since at least 2015.
Out of the 124 OWI arrests, 58 occurred on Saturday or Sunday, while 102 of the arrests were males compared to just 22 females.
The report also found that the WPD responded to 18,025 calls for service in 2021, with the top reasons being 911 disconnects (1,111), welfare checks (1,067), disorderly conduct (909) and suspicious acts (836).
With school resource officers at both Watertown High School and Riverside Middle School, the report showed that there were 180 arrests between the two schools. This number combines citations issued, juvenile referrals forwarded to Dodge or Jefferson County Human Services, and criminal complaints sent to the proper county for students over the age of 17.
The most common causes for arrest between the schools were truancy (45 at WHS and 20 at RMS), juvenile possession of tobacco (19 at WHS and eight at RMS), disorderly conduct (nine at WHS and 15 at RMS), and possession of marijuana or THC (13 at WHS and five at RMS).
The full report, which also included information on the department’s D.A.R.E. program and community events held in 2021, is available online.
