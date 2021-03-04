MILFORD — Incumbent Milford Town Chairman Matthew Kaminski is facing challenge for his position in April from town supervisor Steve Kube.
Kaminski, 50, of N7797 Vandre Road, Johnson Creek, has been a Milford resident since 2016 and lived in western Waukesha County for 21 years before that.
He is married to wife, Kimberley Kaminski, and the couple has six children, Caleb, 25; Elizabeth, 23; Gabe, 21; Zachary, 19; Liam 15 and Andalise, 13.
He was educated at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School and went on to receive a bachelor of science degree in journalism from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
He is owner of Garage Floors of Wisconsin LLC and is a senior sales executive with Poblocki Sign Co. LLC.
His previous political experience includes his service as Milford’s town chairman from 2018 to the present.
Kaminski’s statement of candidacy reads:
“I moved my family to Jefferson County to reclaim the agricultural heritage and rural lifestyle that has mostly given way to development in Waukesha County. Milford has been welcoming and a very positive experience and possesses many characteristics worth protecting and preserving. I have a great deal of respect for the families that make up our town, and for my peers who serve alongside me in the township, from the other members of the board, clerk and treasurer to the members of the plan commission. I have strived to cultivate a collaborative approach where opinions, while not always in harmony, are always welcome and always heard.
I have taken the time to meet with, and listen to, various members of the town. Not every request is within the town’s ability or authority to address, but taking the time to listen and try to address those concerns to the fullest extent is always my priority. To do that, I must be approachable, available and responsive.
I have endeavored to do that the past two years and will continue to do so if reelected.”
Kube declined to respond to this newspaper’s questionnaire about his candidacy for office.
