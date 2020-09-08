JUNEAU — As the health crisis with COVID-19 continues, Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said more staff is needed for monitoring as cases rise.
Wisconsin has nearly recorded a confirmed case count of 78,000, who contracted the virus. She said Dodge County already tallied more than 1,200 confirmed cases, with almost 175 of them as being active cases.
Under the Dodge County Safe Restart Plan, the goal is to interview positive cases within 24 hours of diagnosis, and contacts within another 24 hours.
“Staying home when one tests positive or is exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19 will be critical to stopping the spread of the disease,” Sauer said. “In an effort to maintain the goal of interviewing positive cases within 24 hours of diagnosis, Dodge County Public Health is looking at increasing its contact tracing efforts by hiring four part time, limited term (LTE) employees.”
Sauer said the weekly hours will vary as needed, with a minimum of 20 hours per week. The expected duration of the positions is through December 2020, she said.
“Contact tracing allows public health to track the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of virus spread,” Sauer said. “This is accomplished by contacting those who have tested positive, learning who they’ve had recent contact with and then contacting those individuals to provide guidance on testing and isolation.”
Sauer urged individuals to stay home if they tested positive or were exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19.
“That will be critical to stopping the spread of the virus,” she said.
Sauer said the new public health staff will assist in facilitating communication and case management, and increase the speed and efficiency with which individuals who may need to quarantine are identified and contacted.
The ideal candidates will be registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and/or medical assistants. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Dodge County website www.co.dodge.wi.gov to apply for this opportunity to assist the Dodge County Public Health Department.
For questions, call Sauer at 920-386-3670 or email her at asauer@co.dodge.wi.us
