The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting alcohol compliance checks this spring and summer.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the goal is not to issue citations, but to educate and remind business owners and their employees about the importance of refusing the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors.
Schmidt said citations will be issued if a violation does occur. The participants in the compliance checks will be from 18 to 20 years old and they will comply when asked for identification. None of the participants will have fake identification cards and if asked how old they are they will tell their actual age or actual birthdate.
The forfeiture for selling alcohol to a minor is $389.50 for the first offense and $515.50 for the second offense.
